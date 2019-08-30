WIRE Buzz: Kyle Richards returns to Halloween; Cyberpunk 2077 shows off footage; more

A star of the original 1978 Halloween is returning to the franchise after more than 40 years.

Kyle Richards, who played Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter's horror classic, will return for David Gordon Green's upcoming Halloween Kills, per Variety. It'll be interesting to see what they do with her character, given that Lindsey was simply a child being babysat by Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Interestingly, the role was something of a traumatic experience for Richards, who told Bravo in 2014 that, while on set, she didn't quite know what the film was about. Then, she saw it at the premiere.

"Seeing it for the first time all pieced together was a very, very different movie," Richards confessed. "It was just really scary. And I really did sleep with my mom until I was 15 years old after that. I was terrified."

Compass International

Since Halloween, Richards has had a steady career on screen, appearing in everything from Little House on the Prarie, ER, and Days of Our Lives. She's been a staple of the reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010.

David Gordon Green first took on the sprawling franchise with 2018's Halloween, with a script he co-wrote with Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride. The film retconned all the films aside from the original, completely re-writing the story of Laurie Strode. It will also have two sequels of its own, Halloween Kills, set for Oct.16, 2020, and Halloween Ends due out Oct.15 the following year.

Next up, Cyberpunk 2077 showed off its digital dystopia with some new footage.

The upcoming game, which stars Keanu Reeves as the primary character V, was shown off at the PAX West conference on Friday in Seattle. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the footage was similar to what it showed off at E3 this year, with the player navigating six separate, equally detailed districts of Night City as well as the 'deep net,' a Matrix-like virtual reality.

"From a level design point of view, it’s important to create these districts to be as different as possible yet still be believable," said CD Projekt Red developer Miles Jost. He also compared the game to the studio's acclaimed title The Witcher, which, incidentally, was adapted into a Netflix series starring Henry Cavill and Mark Hamill.

The game will also heavily stress a player's freedom of choice, with the game shaped by how they choose to approach a wide variety of missions. Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for purchase on April 16, 2020.

Finally, Adult Swim has released the teaser for its upcoming anime series Uzumaki.

While it's extremely light on the plot, it more than makes up for it with some stunning visuals and a deeply unsettling musical score. Check it out for yourself here:

Video of Uzumaki Teaser | Toonami

Based on the supernatural manga by Junji Ito, Uzumaki is directed by Hiroshi Nagahama, with music by Colin Stetson. The four-episode miniseries is due on Adult Swim's Toonami sometime in 2020.