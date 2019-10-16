Riot Games takes League of Legends beyond the PC, along with a bomb-surfing origin series

After 10 years on the PC, League of Legends will be moving to both mobile and console formats in the near future. Riot Games, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of League of Legends Tuesday evening with a live-streamed event, announced a new version of the game called Wild Rift, per The Verge. This new port will have a handful of added features to adapt it to new platforms, like a twin-stick control scheme, a new map, and shorter matches.

"Wild Rift is not a port of LoL on PC," Riot Games clarified. "It is a new game built from scratch to ensure it is a polished, legitimate LoL experience that’s worth players' time."

No specifics in terms of a release date, or even which consoles Wild Rift will be available on, but that isn't the only League-related project on the horizon. A new animated series, Arcane, will tell the origin behind two iconic League champions, and the quest for power that tore them apart.

The series is due sometime in 2020, but there's a trailer featuring some serious bomb-surfing to get you hyped in the meantime.

Video of Arcane: Animated Series Announcement | Riot Pls: 10th Anniversary Edition - League of Legends

While League may be expanding well beyond the PC, Riot Games isn't straying too far from the platform. IGN also has word that the company is working on a character-based shooter, currently in development under the codename 'Project A.'

Details are scarce, but it is known that the still-untitled shooter will place here on Earth in the near future with a "lethal cast of characters," each with unique abilities that have to be utilized in order to win.

In addition, Polygon reports that there's an unnamed fighting game, currently known as 'Project L,' as well as a dungeon explorer. Current League of Legends players can also look forward to a new update, which will include a new champion.

As was the consistent theme of the event, Riot Games promised more information on all these projects would start to trickle out sometime next year.