Latest Stories

Onward junket
Tag: Movies
Onward's Tom Holland and Chris Pratt describe the ultimate D&D game
DoctorWho-SachaDhawan-Master
Tag: Fangrrls
Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan on embracing the chaos and finding the humanity of the Master
Aliens Hero
Tag: Movies
Preview: New Aliens: Phalanx prose novel is Game of Thrones with Xenomorphs
chris-evans
Tag: Movies
Captain America capping teeth: Chris Evans to play dentist in Little Shop of Horrors
75317_MandoBrickHeadz
More info i
LEGO's The Mandalorian BrickHeadz set
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

LEGO assembles adorable Mandalorian and Minions lineup at Toy Fair

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Rich Sands
Feb 24, 2020

Always one of the most popular exhibitors at Toy Fair New York, the LEGO Group emphasized quality over quantity in new announcements at this year's trade show for playthings, collectibles and games. The company didn't have many new building sets to show, but the ones they did — from The Mandalorian and Minions: The Rise of Gru — were highly anticipated.

LEGO, a longtime Star Wars partner, is (of course) joining The Mandalorian craze. The brand revealed two upcoming sets that feature the pop culture darling Baby Yoda, breakout star of the Disney+ megahit series set in that galaxy far, far away. "The Child," as he's officially called, is part of a new BrickHeadz set as well as one for Mando's space ship. The toys are part of a massive product initiative featuring the cuddly green guy. Because Lucasfilm wanted to keep the character top secret until the show premiered last November, toy companies got a late start on creating merchandise, hence the delayed barrage of goodies.

More LEGO

An assortment of LEGO minifigure heads
LEGO minifigure creator Jens Nygaard Knudsen passes away
lego rare hero
10 of the rarest, most expensive LEGO sets money can buy

The BrickHeadz set, the latest in the company's line of chunky figures, features show's unlikely dynamic duo. The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin) comes with the bounty hunter's signature weapons, a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol, while The Child has adjustable ears (to simulate happy and sad expressions), as well as his trademark hoverpram than can "float" thanks to transparent elements placed underneath. The set goes on sale August 1 and will cost $19.99.

The Razor Crest set is a hefty 1,023-piece construction kit that comes with five collectible figures, including a tiny Baby Yoda, a new version of The Mandalorian, Bounty Hunters' Guild leader Greef Karga, a Scout Trooper and assassin-turned-nurse-droid IG-11. The ship itself has a minifigure-compatible cockpit, a cargo hold, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod and a bed.

LEGO's The Mandalorian Razor Crest set

The Mandalorian Razor Crest LEGO set (credit: LEGO Group)

This set will also go on sale August 1, exclusively at Amazon, lego.com and LEGO stores, for $129.99.

Also rolling out — pun intended — from LEGO's Star Wars offerings is a new kit for the mono-wheel droid D-O, introduced in The Rise of Skywalker (aka Episode IX). In the film the abandoned droid became a new ally of the Resistance, endearing audiences with his timid but friendly disposition. This set will cost $69.99 and go on sale April 19.

LEGO Star Wars D-O

LEGO's Star Wars D-O set (credit: LEGO Group)

LEGO's new Minions sets are tied to the latest film in the Despicable Me franchise, The Rise of Gru, which opens July 3. The film continues the origin story of Gru on his quest to become the world's most notorious supervillain. The new sets play heavy on the cuteness of Gru's chirpy, bespectacled Minions.

The lineup includes Minions in Gru’s Lab ($19.99), Minion Pilot in Training ($29.99), Unstoppable Bike Chase ($19.99), Minions Kung Fu Battle ($39.99) and Brick-Built Minions and Their Lair ($49.99). These kits go on sale April 27.

LEGO Minions: Brick-Built Minions

LEGO Minions: Brick-Built Minions (credit: LEGO Group)


 

 

LEGO Minions: Minions in Gru’s Lab set
LEGO Minions: Minions in Gru’s Lab set (credit: LEGO Group)
LEGO Minions: Minion Pilot in Training set
LEGO Minions: Minion Pilot in Training set (credit: LEGO Group)
LEGO Minions Unstoppable Bike Chase set
LEGO Minions Unstoppable Bike Chase set (credit: LEGO Group)
LEGO Minions: Minions Kung Fu Battle set
LEGO Minions: Minions Kung Fu Battle set (credit: LEGO Group)
LEGO Minions: Brick-Built Minions and Their Lair set
LEGO Minions: Brick-Built Minions and Their Lair set (credit: LEGO Group)
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: LEGO
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Baby Yoda
Tag: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Tag: Minions
Tag: Toy Fair

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker