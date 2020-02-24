LEGO assembles adorable Mandalorian and Minions lineup at Toy Fair

Always one of the most popular exhibitors at Toy Fair New York, the LEGO Group emphasized quality over quantity in new announcements at this year's trade show for playthings, collectibles and games. The company didn't have many new building sets to show, but the ones they did — from The Mandalorian and Minions: The Rise of Gru — were highly anticipated.

LEGO, a longtime Star Wars partner, is (of course) joining The Mandalorian craze. The brand revealed two upcoming sets that feature the pop culture darling Baby Yoda, breakout star of the Disney+ megahit series set in that galaxy far, far away. "The Child," as he's officially called, is part of a new BrickHeadz set as well as one for Mando's space ship. The toys are part of a massive product initiative featuring the cuddly green guy. Because Lucasfilm wanted to keep the character top secret until the show premiered last November, toy companies got a late start on creating merchandise, hence the delayed barrage of goodies.

The BrickHeadz set, the latest in the company's line of chunky figures, features show's unlikely dynamic duo. The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin) comes with the bounty hunter's signature weapons, a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol, while The Child has adjustable ears (to simulate happy and sad expressions), as well as his trademark hoverpram than can "float" thanks to transparent elements placed underneath. The set goes on sale August 1 and will cost $19.99.

The Razor Crest set is a hefty 1,023-piece construction kit that comes with five collectible figures, including a tiny Baby Yoda, a new version of The Mandalorian, Bounty Hunters' Guild leader Greef Karga, a Scout Trooper and assassin-turned-nurse-droid IG-11. The ship itself has a minifigure-compatible cockpit, a cargo hold, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod and a bed.

The Mandalorian Razor Crest LEGO set (credit: LEGO Group)

This set will also go on sale August 1, exclusively at Amazon, lego.com and LEGO stores, for $129.99.

Also rolling out — pun intended — from LEGO's Star Wars offerings is a new kit for the mono-wheel droid D-O, introduced in The Rise of Skywalker (aka Episode IX). In the film the abandoned droid became a new ally of the Resistance, endearing audiences with his timid but friendly disposition. This set will cost $69.99 and go on sale April 19.

LEGO's Star Wars D-O set (credit: LEGO Group)

LEGO's new Minions sets are tied to the latest film in the Despicable Me franchise, The Rise of Gru, which opens July 3. The film continues the origin story of Gru on his quest to become the world's most notorious supervillain. The new sets play heavy on the cuteness of Gru's chirpy, bespectacled Minions.

The lineup includes Minions in Gru’s Lab ($19.99), Minion Pilot in Training ($29.99), Unstoppable Bike Chase ($19.99), Minions Kung Fu Battle ($39.99) and Brick-Built Minions and Their Lair ($49.99). These kits go on sale April 27.

LEGO Minions: Brick-Built Minions (credit: LEGO Group)




