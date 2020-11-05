Star Wars goes full Avengers: Endgame in first time-hopping trailer for LEGO holiday special

The Star Wars Holiday Special is back for the first time in 42 years and this time, this time with a lot more LEGO! Coming to Disney+ later this month, the animated event has dropped its first trailer, which tinkers with the concept of time travel in the galaxy far, far away.

The program takes place after the events of Rise of Skywalker and finds Rey setting off on a fresh adventure with BB-8 to learn more about the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she discovers an artifact that allows her to revisit some of the biggest moments throughout the long-running franchise, including Season 1 of The Mandalorian. Yep, Baby Yoda makes an appearance, and he's just as cute in LEGO form. It's all fun and games until Emperor Palpatine gets his gnarled old hands on the time travel doohickey.

Kelly Marie Tran ("Rose Tico"), Billy Dee Williams ("Lando Calrissian"), and Anthony Daniels ("C-3PO") are all back to voice their characters from previous live-action entries, while Matt Lanter ("Anakin Skywalker"), Tom Kane ("Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn"), James Arnold Taylor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi"), and Dee Bradley Baker ("clone troopers") reprise their Clone Wars roles.

Watch the Christmas Carol meets Avengers: Endgame trailer now:

Video of LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special | Official Trailer | Disney+

"She has a really prominent role throughout the story," executive producer James Waugh said of Rose last month, perhaps alluding to the backlash over her minimized part in Rise of Skywalker. "This story works in an A-B way. The 'A' story is on Kashyyyk where Rey, Poe, Rose and Finn are all trying to create the greatest Life Day party ever for Chewie and his family. Then the B story is Rey going off to seek knowledge at the Jedi Temple that takes her across the movies' history ... Rose's role in this it to really takes charge she basically saves the day, in many ways. We wanted to make sure we got a lot of Kelly in as Rose was going to be an essential part of whatever [the Resistance heroes'] future was going to be after Episode IX and she was a blast to work with."

Check out the fresh poster below:

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, the special premieres on Disney+ Tuesday, Nov. 17.