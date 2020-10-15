WIRE Buzz: Star Wars casts its LEGO Holiday Special; Halloween Kills in 2021; The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

Did the Star Wars world learn nothing from the last time it celebrated Life Day? The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is set to reprise the legendarily reviled CBS special — or at least its name and themes — on Disney+ with a slew of cast members reprising their live-action roles in animated, buildable form. Now fans know a few of the actors coming to the holiday party.

EW reports that Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) will all be voicing their Star Wars characters for the special. Daniels is a no-brainer, since he's done more Star Wars than anyone else, but the others are fun surprises. Tran's inclusion indicates that Rose will end up having a "really prominent role throughout the story," according to executive producer James Waugh.

"This story works in an A-B way. The 'A' story is on Kashyyyk where Rey, Poe, Rose and Finn are all trying to create the greatest Life Day party ever for Chewie and his family," Waugh explained. "Then the B story is Rey going off to seek knowledge at the Jedi Temple that takes her across the movies' history." The special will take her all over the film timeline, resulting in pairings that would otherwise be impossible — like her meeting a young Luke Skywalker.

"Rose's role in this it to really takes charge she basically saves the day, in many ways," Waugh continued. "We wanted to make sure we got a lot of Kelly in as Rose was going to be an essential part of whatever [the Resistance heroes'] future was going to be after Episode IX and she was a blast to work with."

Additionally, some of the voice acting veterans from the animated shows are hopping aboard: Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers) will all appear in the special.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special hits Disney+ on Nov. 17.

Next, the man behind Blumhouse assures fans that the next Halloween film won't suffer another delay — even if that means opening while the coronavirus still poses a major threat.

Speaking to Forbes, Jason Blum explained that Halloween Kills — which has already been pushed back (like almost all films in 2020) from Oct. 16, 2020 to Oct. 15, 2021 — is staying put in this slot. “If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we’re not holding it,” Blum said. “Halloween Kills is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out.”

Blum also noted that the landscape of cinema distribution would likely change after COVID-19. “I think PVOD will ultimately be great for movie-going. I think that after there’s a vaccine, and it’s safe to go back to movie theaters again, you’ll see a lot more movies and movie theaters playing for a lot shorter time," Blum said. "Those things are connected because there’ll be room for more. The theatrical audience is always complaining that all there is in the movie theaters is horror movies and tentpoles. I think that’s all going to change. Honestly, for those of us who make movies and love movies, I think that’s great.”

David Gordon Green's sophomore effort in the franchise reboot, Kills looked to capitalize on the October horror market and the goodwill won by his initial Halloween. It'll look to set up Halloween Ends (the final film in this string) on Oct. 15, 2021.

Finally, the next entry in Supermassive's The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, has dropped a trailer showcasing all the terrible, horror-filled things that could happen to the game's characters depending on players' choices.

From the folks behind Until Dawn and Man of Medan, Little Hope is a five-hour horror game that can go many different ways depending on how gamers choose to play it. With a cast led by Will Poulter, this witchy and creepy trip to a New England town is sure to provide a festive evening for those looking to keep the Halloween spirit alive.

Check it out:

Video of The Dark Pictures: Little Hope - Secrets and Premonitions Trailer

Once again hosted by The Curator, the trailer and game gives players a look at witchcraft, demonic kids, and lots of stabbing. Plus, all those wonderful quicktime events that push players' pulses to the limit. There's even a decision where Poulter's character must choose between two people to save from a burning building. The choices are hard — but there's no limit to how many times gamers can replay LIttle Hope.

Little Hope comes out on Oct. 30.