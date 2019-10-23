WIRE Buzz: The Little Mermaid Live! bubbles up a first look; Shudder buys a Beach House

No, it's not the latest in the series of Disney's live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid Live! is ABC’s upcoming live musical event starring Moana voice actress Auliʻi Cravalho as Ariel, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Shaggy as Sebastian the crab.

Now fans have a chance to get a first look at what these casting choices will look like in costume ahead of the live production's premiere, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Some costumes (Ursula's hair!) are way more involved than others (Sebastian ... wearing red)

Take a look:

This musical does precede an actual remake of the beloved animated feature from the House of Mouse, one set to feature Halle Bailey's take on the Mermaid alongside Javier Bardem's King Triton and Melissa McCarthy's Ursula. No word yet if any of the new tunes from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda will make their way into the ABC show as well.

The Little Mermaid Live! sings for its life on Nov. 5.

Next, streaming horror is taking a vacation. Not to sleepaway camp or any number of well-explored slasher locales, but the seaside. Seems a cozy enough place to ruin, right?

Thanks to The Beach House, which AMC’s horror streamer Shudder announced it has acquired, genre fans can get a scare and a tan at the same time. According to a release, writer/director Jeffrey A. Brown’s debut feature was picked up by Shudder after its premiere at Brooklyn Horror Film Festival’s opening night.

Source: Shudder

The story follows a pair (Liana Liberato and Noah Le Gros) on a beach getaway who discover that they must share their home with a strange older couple. They party, they wake up ... and things go very, very wrong. Apocalyptically so. Never trust mysterious folks. The film also stars Jake Weber and Maryanne Nagel.

“The Beach House is no ordinary vacation horror. Jeffrey and cast have crafted a mysterious, layered, and increasingly eerie gem with shades of paranoid thriller and eco-terror," said Emily Gotto, Shudder’s Director of Global Acquisitions & Co-Production, in a statement. "Shudder is thrilled to present this special seaside nightmare to our members.”

Shudder will bring the public to its new Beach House in 2020.

Finally, while some filmmakers are lambasting the MCU, some actors within the comic universe are roasting their own merchandise. Of course it’s Paul Rudd. It was always going to be Paul Rudd.

He of the consistently silly press tour went on Conan to promote his Netflix clone show Living with Yourself ... and ended up roasting a very smug Ant-Man action figure. Scott Lang is a bit of a scoundrel, but at least he doesn’t keep showing the same Mac and Me clip on TV every time he has a new project coming out. The permanently smirking action figure gave Rudd and host Conan O’Brien plenty of fodder to mock — especially considering that, as Rudd put it, “somebody signed off on it.”

“When I saw it, I just started laughing so hard,” Rudd said of the Ant-Man figure. “Some guy designed this ... it really makes me laugh that somebody put time into this and sculpted it.” After replicating the figure’s exaggerated facial expression, Rudd notes that sadly he had no input over his own merch ... though with the actor’s sense of humor, that’s probably a good thing.

While there's no word from Marvel about a follow-up to Ant-Man and the Wasp, any potential third film might turn out some Lang figures with a normal resting face if Paul Rudd has anything to say about it.