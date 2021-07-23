Want to gear up for the MCU's Phase 4? Read these classic Kang comics first

You kids today have no idea how fortunate you are. So, before I boot you all off of my well-manicured lawn, let me explain how lucky all are.

In the old days, if a villain as cool as Kang the Conqueror had appeared in one of the 1970s live-action Marvel shows, we wouldn't have had the internet at our fingertips to get multiple analyses of who he was and what his possible schemes were. We had to trudge down to our local comics store and dig through long boxes to find the relevant issues with Kang appearances (let's not forget that if Kang would have showed up on say, The Incredible Hulk, he would have probably worn a tie-died bucket as a helmet and a purple cape).

But in this glorious present-day full of comic book goodness across multiple platforms? There is no shortage of options to get your Kang fix, after Jonathan Majors' jaw-dropping debut as He Who Remains in the final episode of season one of Loki. Like this very column, where I have dug through the longboxes to curate a special list of comics that are recommended reads to help you get familiar with the MCU's new arch-villain — and maybe pick up some ideas on how Phase 4 will unfold.

Kang has always been an incredibly cool, if convoluted, adversary. Over the decades, his "man out of time" vibe has proven irresistible to a number of comics creators, who have subsequently retconned him into one of the most consequential figures in the Marvel Universe. Instead of just a villain intent on, well, you know… conquering… he’s become inextricably linked in some way or another to everyone from his arch-foes the Avengers to the Fantastic Four, Carol Danvers, and even the mutant Apocalypse. Kang matters in the comics, and his introduction in Loki does nothing to suggest he'll be any less consequential in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The introduction of variants to the MCU as well as the Multiversal War and the divergent timelines opens up the possibilities for Kevin Feige and Co. to get as wild and wooly with He Who Remains as the comics have been over the years — and trust me, that's a lotta wooly. Because Kang is absolutely the leader in the clubhouse for Marvel's most complicated and headache-inducing canon.

Aside from a conqueror, Kang has been the pharaoh Rama-Tut, the future time master Immortus, the Young Avenger Iron Lad, a guy who influenced the creation of the original android Human Torch, and even a descendant of Reed Richards AND Doctor Doom. As we said, it's complicated. SYFY WIRE has written about Kang's comic history before and so to avoid repetition, I've avoided the fine choices in that article. I've also focused on his encounters with the Avengers because those have been the most consequential and frankly best, stories involving Kang.

The ones I mention below not only offer key details in Kang's long history, but I suspect offer some useful hints for how Kang's story may unfold in the Marvel films. Concepts such as the Council of Kangs would make a lot of sense, given that in Loki, we learned there are many versions of Kang out there. His connection to Reed Richards would appear to make it inevitable that Kang crosses paths with Marvel's First Family when the FF finally makes its MCU debut. But there are other possibilities here, such as Marvel Studios finally getting to address perhaps the most infamous and embarrassing story in Avengers history.

Here is your Kang reading list, and we want to point out all the stories mentioned here are available in various collected editions and also digitally.