Prepare for Kang the Conqueror's Ant-Man villainy with these essential Marvel comic arcs

Essentially immortal and infinite, Kang the Conqueror — the recently announced villain of the next Ant-Man movie — began life in Marvel Comics as Nathaniel Richards in the year 3,000 in an alternate timeline (Earth-6311). A self-described man of adventure, Richards yearns to escape this peaceful existence. After watching historical films of the age of superheroes, specifically the Avengers and Fantastic Four, Richards is inspired to seek out adventure and danger. While combing the ruins of his ancestor, rumored to be Dr. Doom, Richards finds plans for the very time machine Von Doom uses against the Fantastic Four during their first encounter in Fantastic Four #5.

After constructing the machine, Richards traveled to ancient Egypt, where he could rule with his knowledge of advanced technology.

After a battle with the Fantastic Four in Issue #19, Richards, aka Rama Tut, tries to get back to his own time, only to be displaced by a "time storm." Because of the disturbance, he is first diverted back into the 21st century, where he finds a dying Dr. Doom floating in space. Defeated after the events of Fantastic Four #23, Dr. Doom is rescued by his supposed ancestor and brought aboard Tut’s ship. The two villains soon deduce that any further interaction could erase them both from the time stream, so Doom is quickly jettisoned back to earth.

Diverted in the time stream again, Richards lands in the year 4,000, in which men are at war all the time. It’s here he becomes Kang. Richards, inspired by his encounter with Doom, fashions new, advanced armor. And armed with the knowledge to control this future tech, he quickly amasses an army and subjugates the world. But Kang grows bored quickly, and in Avengers #8 he returns to the age of superheroes to face down Iron Man, Wasp, Thor, and Captain America. Eventually the Avengers defeat him with the help of Mjolnir, but he manages to escape in his spaceship.

Since Kang is a man in and out of time, there are almost countless versions of him. In Avengers Annual #2, he returns to Earth as the Scarlet Centurion as he pits future Avengers against the current team. In Avengers #10, a version of Richards called Immortus is revealed to be an older, wiser time traveler who ends up siding with the Avengers. Versions of Kang have also assumed the mantle Iron Lad (Young Avengers) and Kid Immortus (Fantastic Four Vol. 2). There’s also a female Kang, called Kang Nebula. In Avengers #267, we find out that there are so many Kangs running around the time stream, they form a council to deal with the growing problem.

With access to any future technology or knowledge, Kang is essentially unbeatable. At home in both Limbo and his home of Chronopolis, he rules with an army of elite warriors. And, while he could easily erase his opponents like the Avengers or Fantastic Four from existence, he prefers the thrill of battle and joys of conquest. Here are a few of our favorite Kang-centric stories to dig into ahead of his appearance in the next Ant-Man movie.