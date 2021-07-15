First Look: No Power in the 'Verse can stop you with Loot Crate's latest 'Firefly' Cargo Crate

Loot Crate's upcoming Firefly Cargo Crate is mighty shiny — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at some of the items in store.

The theme for this next Cargo Crate is 'No Power in the 'Verse Can Stop Me' and as you can see below, it's only fitting that some of the items in it are River Tam-themed, including a t-shirt featuring everyone's favorite deadly teenage hideaway and her very own stylized action figure, knives and all. Among the other items, fans can look forward, to is a Camp Mal Mug.

Credit: Lootcrate

Credit: Lootcrate

Loot Crate's Cargo Crates are a specifically Firefly-themed subscription service that ship out every three months as opposed to the regular monthly subscription boxes. They are ideal for Browncoats as each one contains around 4-6 officially licensed items, with each new instalment inspired by either a character, one of the episodes, or as in this case, a particular moment from the series.

Created by Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon, the short-lived space western is set in the distant future and follows the adventures of the crew of the Serenity, as led by Captain Mal Reynolds. Despite being cancelled after only 14 episodes in 2003, the show has since built a loyal and ardent fanbase. The cast includes Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad), Gina Torres (Hannibal), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool 2), Adam Baldwin (The Last Ship), Jewel Staite (The Magicians), Sean Maher (Batman: Hush), Summer Glau (Wu Assassins), and the now-deceased Ron Glass (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

The new crate switches over this evening at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET, and will remain on sale till 9 p.m. PT on Oct 15, which is when it will switch over again. Cargo Crates start at $49.99 plus shipping and handling. Order yours here before they sell out.