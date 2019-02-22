Latest Stories

Invisible Kingdom Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive Preview: G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward rocket into Invisible Kingdom sci-fi saga
Virgin Galactic first space flight
Tag: Science
First passenger flown to edge of space by Virgin Galactic
Black Widow
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige says Black Widow movie won't be rated R, and 'was never going to be'
Dark Horse May 2019 20
Tag: Comics
Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
Luke Wilson

Casting: Luke Wilson lurches into Zombieland 2, David Oyelowo hops aboard Peter Rabbit sequel, more

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 22, 2019

It's all about the sequels (for the most part) in our latest casting roundup of genre projects.

The casts for Zombieland 2, Peter Rabbit 2, and DC Universe's Stargirl are all swelling! 

Here's what you need to know about each one...

 

Much like the upcoming remake of Dune, the Zombieland sequel — subtitled Double Tap — is attracting more and more A-listers like flies toward a honey pot.

According to Variety, Luke Wilson (Old School, Idiocracy) is the latest star to board the undead comedy, which reunites director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) with his original cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. 

Luke Wilson

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In addition to the familiar faces, the film will also star Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch, Avan Jogia, and Zoey Deutch. Even Dan Aykroyd is rumored to make a cameo appearance just like Bill Murray did in the original.

Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and David Callaham, Zombieland: Double Tap opens in theaters Oct. 11.

 

David Oyelowo (The Cloverfield Paradox) will soon be stretching his comedy muscles because he's just joined the Peter Rabbit sequel over at Sony, SYFY WIRE confirms.

Oyelowo is the new kid on the playground since the sequel brings back writer/director Will Gluck, as well as stars James Corden (voice of the CGI Peter), Domhnall Gleeson (Thomas McGregor), and Rose Byrne (Bea). Not much is known about Oyelowo's role other than that he'll be a live-action character like Gleeson and Byrne.

David Oyelowo

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

With mostly positive reviews, Peter Rabbit (despite a small food-allergy controversy) made over $350 million at the global box office against a $50 million budget. Obviously, it was only a matter of time until Sony pushed for a sequel.

Co-written by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh, the family-friendly follow-up is slated for release on Feb. 7, 2020.

 

The upcoming Stargirl series on DC Universe has tapped Amy Smart (The Butterfly Effect) to play Barbara Whitmore, the mother of the eponymous main character (Brec Bassinger).

"Now that her teenage daughter is older, Barbara is jumping back into the workforce and striving to be the best mother and provider she can be to her daughter, her new husband, Pat (Luke Wilson), and her new stepson," reads the official release.

Neil Jackson, Hunter Sansone, and Trae Romano were also added to the cast today. In particular, Romano is taking on the role of Barbara's "overly charming" stepson, Mike Dugan. 

Amy Smart

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Joel McHale, Luke Wilson, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Meg DeLacy, Brian Stapf, and Henry Thomas also costar.

Showrun, written, and produced by the character's co-creator, Geoff Johns, Stargirl is expected to debut on the DC Universe streaming service sometime this year.

 

Elizabeth Anweis (9-1-1) is heading over to Gotham City to portray Kathy Kane's stepmother, Catherine Hamilton-Kane, in CW's Batwoman series, SYFY WIRE confirms.

Her character is described as a shrewd and tough defense contractor who is one of Gotham's richest and most powerful people. Obsessed with making money, she considers Batwoman to be a nuisance getting in the way of business.

Elizabeth Anweis

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kathy herself will be played by Ruby Rose, who made her Arrowverse debut during the crossover event in December.

Batwoman will premiere on The CW later this year.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: casting
Tag: Zombieland: Double Tap
Tag: Luke Wilson
Tag: Peter Rabbit
Tag: David Oyelowo
Tag: Stargirl
Tag: Amy Smart

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: casting
Tag: Stargirl
LukeWilson
Casting: Luke Wilson joins Stargirl; Karen Gillan set to slay in Gunpowder Milkshake
Brian Silliman
Jan 8, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: casting
Tag: Thomas Middleditch
Thomas Middleditch
Casting: Thomas Middleditch tapped for Zombieland 2; Jane Levy added to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Stargirl
Tag: Injustice Society
Injustice Society All Star Comics #3
Casting: Stargirl recruits three Injustice members and Chambers rounds out its cast
Christian Long
Dec 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: casting
Tag: Dora the Explorer
Benicio Del Toro Swiper Dora the Explorer
Casting: Benicio Del Toro playing Swiper in live-action Dora; Stargirl finds its Wildcat
Josh Weiss
Dec 14, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2