Casting: Luke Wilson lurches into Zombieland 2, David Oyelowo hops aboard Peter Rabbit sequel, more

It's all about the sequels (for the most part) in our latest casting roundup of genre projects.

The casts for Zombieland 2, Peter Rabbit 2, and DC Universe's Stargirl are all swelling!

Here's what you need to know about each one...

Much like the upcoming remake of Dune, the Zombieland sequel — subtitled Double Tap — is attracting more and more A-listers like flies toward a honey pot.

According to Variety, Luke Wilson (Old School, Idiocracy) is the latest star to board the undead comedy, which reunites director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) with his original cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin.

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In addition to the familiar faces, the film will also star Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch, Avan Jogia, and Zoey Deutch. Even Dan Aykroyd is rumored to make a cameo appearance just like Bill Murray did in the original.

Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and David Callaham, Zombieland: Double Tap opens in theaters Oct. 11.

David Oyelowo (The Cloverfield Paradox) will soon be stretching his comedy muscles because he's just joined the Peter Rabbit sequel over at Sony, SYFY WIRE confirms.

Oyelowo is the new kid on the playground since the sequel brings back writer/director Will Gluck, as well as stars James Corden (voice of the CGI Peter), Domhnall Gleeson (Thomas McGregor), and Rose Byrne (Bea). Not much is known about Oyelowo's role other than that he'll be a live-action character like Gleeson and Byrne.

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

With mostly positive reviews, Peter Rabbit (despite a small food-allergy controversy) made over $350 million at the global box office against a $50 million budget. Obviously, it was only a matter of time until Sony pushed for a sequel.

Co-written by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh, the family-friendly follow-up is slated for release on Feb. 7, 2020.

The upcoming Stargirl series on DC Universe has tapped Amy Smart (The Butterfly Effect) to play Barbara Whitmore, the mother of the eponymous main character (Brec Bassinger).

"Now that her teenage daughter is older, Barbara is jumping back into the workforce and striving to be the best mother and provider she can be to her daughter, her new husband, Pat (Luke Wilson), and her new stepson," reads the official release.

Neil Jackson, Hunter Sansone, and Trae Romano were also added to the cast today. In particular, Romano is taking on the role of Barbara's "overly charming" stepson, Mike Dugan.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Joel McHale, Luke Wilson, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Meg DeLacy, Brian Stapf, and Henry Thomas also costar.

Showrun, written, and produced by the character's co-creator, Geoff Johns, Stargirl is expected to debut on the DC Universe streaming service sometime this year.

Elizabeth Anweis (9-1-1) is heading over to Gotham City to portray Kathy Kane's stepmother, Catherine Hamilton-Kane, in CW's Batwoman series, SYFY WIRE confirms.

Her character is described as a shrewd and tough defense contractor who is one of Gotham's richest and most powerful people. Obsessed with making money, she considers Batwoman to be a nuisance getting in the way of business.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kathy herself will be played by Ruby Rose, who made her Arrowverse debut during the crossover event in December.

Batwoman will premiere on The CW later this year.