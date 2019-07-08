Latest Stories

The cast of Lois and Clark on ABC
Tag: Movies
Lois & Clark, Invisible Man star Eddie Jones passes away at 84
Winona Ryder and David Harbour autocomplete
Tag: TV
The Stranger Things cast faces hot wings and Google autocomplete in two hilarious videos
PINOCCHIO
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Italian Pinocchio trailer comes; Wonder Woman 1984 director's cut; more
titans
Tag: Fangrrls
Re-examining Terra, New Teen Titans, and the Judas Contract
MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
More info i
Credit: Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Maleficent isn't the only one of her kind in second 'Mistress of Evil' trailer

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jul 8, 2019

Yesterday, Disney capped off July Fourth weekend with our first look at the studio's live-action Mulan remake. Today, the company continues its roll with the second trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to 2014's Sleeping Beauty spinoff. 

Angelina Jolie (The Eternals) returns to her role as the iconic wicked fairy godmother, who, as it turns out, is not one of a kind after all. By the end of the new teaser, we learn that there are more horned and winged beings like her, and they're led by The Lion King's Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Also returning from the last movie are: Elle Fanning (Aurora), Sam Riley (Diaval), Imelda Staunton (Knotgrass), Juno Temple (Thistlewit), and Lesley Manville (Flittle).

Watch the second trailer for Mistress of Evil below:

Joachim Rønning (one half of the duo that directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) takes over the reins of the franchise from Robert Stromberg, bringing along fresh faces like Ejiofor, Ed Skrein (Deadpool 2), Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and Warwick Davis (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Here is the film's official plot synopsis:

The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil swoops upon theaters everywhere Friday, Oct. 18.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Tag: Maleficent
Tag: Disney
Tag: Angelina Jolie
Tag: Elle Fanning

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: