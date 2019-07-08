Maleficent isn't the only one of her kind in second 'Mistress of Evil' trailer

Yesterday, Disney capped off July Fourth weekend with our first look at the studio's live-action Mulan remake. Today, the company continues its roll with the second trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to 2014's Sleeping Beauty spinoff.

Angelina Jolie (The Eternals) returns to her role as the iconic wicked fairy godmother, who, as it turns out, is not one of a kind after all. By the end of the new teaser, we learn that there are more horned and winged beings like her, and they're led by The Lion King's Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Also returning from the last movie are: Elle Fanning (Aurora), Sam Riley (Diaval), Imelda Staunton (Knotgrass), Juno Temple (Thistlewit), and Lesley Manville (Flittle).

Watch the second trailer for Mistress of Evil below:

Video of Official Trailer: Disney&#039;s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - In Theaters October 18!

Joachim Rønning (one half of the duo that directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) takes over the reins of the franchise from Robert Stromberg, bringing along fresh faces like Ejiofor, Ed Skrein (Deadpool 2), Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and Warwick Davis (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Here is the film's official plot synopsis:

The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil swoops upon theaters everywhere Friday, Oct. 18.