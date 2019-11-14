Man in the High Castle final season features a time jump and new resistance

Season 3 of The Man in the High Castle left off on one humdinger of a cliffhanger, but the fourth and final season won't pick up right where we left off.

Speaking with SYFY WIRE at the Los Angeles junket for the Amazon series, cast member Jason O'Mara (Wyatt Price) revealed that the new season (out tomorrow) picks up a year after the events of the Season 3 finale, which saw Juliana Craine (Alexa Davalos) escaping the clutches of John Smith (Rufus Sewell) and the Third Reich by traveling to another reality.

"I think that the tone has changed slightly because now we have 10 episodes to really figure out what needs to happen and to fulfill the story," said O'Mara. "Certainly from my point of view and perhaps the point of view of all the resistance characters — the good guys, I like to call them — they're not on board."

Video of The Man in the High Castle Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The resistance movement is going to be more important than ever because the Nazis, who aren't content to rule most of the world, are now setting their greedy sights on other dimensions. Right now, the plane-hopping tunnel isn't functional, but it's only a matter of time until the project's leader, Dr. Mengele (John Hans Tester), has a breakthrough and makes it easy for the Wehrmacht to march into and conquer other worlds.

And since we're on the topic of American resistance, which has to defeat the Third Reich and Imperial Japan, Season 4 will introduce viewers to the Black Communist Rebellion, an urban movement dedicated to protecting African-Americans in the Axis-ruled United States. Their storyline is particularly weighty because this group is not fighting to restore the pre-war way of life, which treated its members as second-class citizens via social and institutionalized racism.

Credit: Amazon

"It's such a powerful story to inject into the show ... The BCRs comprise a group of people who were disenfranchised by [America, which] lost the war," series newcomer Frances Turner, who plays BCR leader Bell Mallory, told SYFY WIRE. "So they don't want the old America, they don't want Nazism, obviously, they don't want imperialism — they just want to be left alone. Give us our own homeland, our own territory, the right to govern ourselves. We've been through enough already. We're done with it. And when they become, I guess I like to say the unlikely heroes, Bell is really faced with the decision of 'Well, what comes after this?' It's such an interesting question."

Season 4 of The Man in the High Castle premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, Nov. 15.