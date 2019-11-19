WIRE Buzz: Concept art for The Mandalorian's biggest little star; a Vikings sequel; more

When it comes to The Mandalorian, the first live-action series to come from the Star Wars galaxy, there's one specific character that people just can't get enough of. Fans have shown big love for this little star, and new concept art revealed by Jon Favreau (the show's creator and writer) shows that this character has been adorable ever since conception.

We're of course talking about the "Yoda Baby," which will have to suffice as a name until the series tells us otherwise. It is doubtful that this little creature actually is Yoda (a clone is possible, but...eh), but we still don't even know what the species of Jedi Master Yoda (and Yaddle) actually is. Names don't matter as much when the cuteness runs this strong, however.

Favreau took to Twitter today to reveal some early concept art for the Yoda Baby, and we can't really handle it.

No question about it, this adorable little bundle of the Force was a hit ever since he was first drawn. The artwork is very true to what we see on the series, so the team likely knew that they had a winner here. Judging by the massive success of the series (and the popularity of this character), they weren't wrong. Yoda Baby has always been adorable.

From adorable to strikingly violent and fierce, we go now to news from the world of Vikings. Fans of the series have reason to be excited today, as a sequel, titled Vikings: Valhalla, has been picked up by Netflix.

Deadline reports that the streamer has picked up the sequel series right as the flagship show is heading into its sixth and final season on History, noting they "heard" that Netflix has preordered 24 episodes from Vikings creator Michael Hirst.

The sequel will take place 100 years after the first series, and will involve the stories of some serious Viking legends: Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and Viking descendant William the Conqueror. The original series is not actually available on Netflix (it can be found on Hulu and Amazon Prime), but the House of N is "expected to pursue SVOD rights" to the series, per Deadline.

Hirst said in a statement, "I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.“

The only downside to this announcement? If the new series takes place 100 years after the first one, we won't be seeing any familiar faces or fan favorites from classic flavor Vikings.

From Vikings to fantasy-horror: Brian Oliver (New Republic Pictures) and producer Bradley J. Fischer have attained the rights to The Elric Saga, a series of works by Michael Moorcock.

Deadline reports that the duo are beginning to "shop the property for the series," with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) and Vaun Wilmott (Star Trek: Discovery) on board to write the adaptation of the series, which mixes fantasy, horror, and sci-fi.

The original books by Moorcock offer plenty of story for a show, as they take place in multiple dimensions of reality as well as alternative universes. Moorcock is actually credited as having coined the term "multiverse" in 1963, and it's safe to say that the term has become rather popular since then.

The first book in the saga, Elric of Melniboné, was released in 1972. It comprises 11 novels in total, a number of short stories, and has also been adapted into graphic novels.

Yoda Baby, Vikings, and the Elric Saga...what would happen if you put all three of those things together? Something fantastic, that's what.