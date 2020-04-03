Latest Stories

Jensen Ackles, Brigid Brannagh, and Logan Williams in Supernatural
Ahsoka Tano and Trace Martez (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Mandos join the Pyke party on Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.14]

Brian Silliman
Caitlin Busch
Apr 3, 2020

We knew that Mandalorians were coming to this final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we just didn't expect to see them so soon.

While Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) and the Martez sisters attempt to escape the Pykes over and over again, we see them being watched by three Mandos wearing hoods over their armor. The lead Mando is Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) who dealt with Ahsoka in the Season 4 episode "A Friend In Need." One of the other Mandos is none other than Ursa Wren, mother to Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels. Ursa was first seen on that series and is making her Clone Wars debut here, still played by Sharmilla Devar.

Our heroes from Jabba the Pod (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman) return to breakdown the latest episode, as well as a week's worth of news regarding the galaxy far, far away.

Take a listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

