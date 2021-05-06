From a new Cap to Loki's Tesseract love story: The MCU's 12 most iconic moments (so far)

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) inherited Captain America’s shield during the final moments of Endgame, and with it came a lot of doubt — doubts that were addressed and dramatized in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in ways that a movie wouldn’t provide enough real estate to give their due.

What was largely marketed as Marvel’s take on a two-hander centered on the globe-trotting spy antics of Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) quickly revealed itself to be a show with more than punching and action scenes on its mind. (Though the show’s feature-quality set pieces do indeed stand out.) Head writer and executive producer Malcolm Spellman and his team of writers executed an unflinching portrayal of what it means to be a Black man and an Avenger in a world low on heroes and suffering from a surplus of bad actors and worse villains. It’s not Sam who isn’t quite ready to take on Cap’s mantle, either — it’s the world around him. A world full of people who fear what they don’t understand, who don’t like change even though that’s one of the few constants that unites us. We need a hero like Sam’s Captain America to stand up for and protect both the world we live in now and the one we wish we could see ourselves in someday.

However, before Sam could step up to that responsibility, he had to take a long, hard, action-packed look in the mirror and figure out how he was going to step out of — or at least not get lost in — Steve Rogers’ long shadow.

One of the most satisfying, and stirring, scenes in all of the MCU is when Sam puts on his new costume and arrives, fully formed, as the MCU’s newest Captain America. In doing so, to quote Marvel’s competitor, he becomes the hero we need and deserve.

Sam’s Captain America couldn’t enter the MCU at a better, or more interesting, time. With Phase Four promising everything from Doctor Strange’s adventures in the multiverse to our return to Wakanda, along with a new Fantastic Four movie and more Marvel adventures for Peak TV, Marvel seems primed to spoil audiences with at least a dozen more unforgettable moments to keep fans entertained.