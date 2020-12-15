Disney+ to spotlight MCU characters in new docu-series 'Marvel Studios: Legends'

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Disney+ will serve as a resource for the mythos' growing roster of heroes and villains. Today, the House of Ideas announced Marvel Studios: Legends, a new streaming series that spotlights different characters found within the MCU. Since WandaVision is set to kick off Phase 4 in early 2021, the first two episodes of Legends — debuting Friday, Jan. 8 — are centered around Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Per the announcement, the new project will revisit iconic moments from across the films, while taking a deep dive "into the stories of the MCU's most compelling characters." It's an ingenious idea when you think about it: the more movies Disney releases, the more confusing the shared universe becomes for non-fans. Legends is basically going to serve as a digital archive that can help less indoctrinated viewers make sense of the onscreen comic book world.

The Scarlet Witch episode synopsis is as follows: "Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda’s story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most."

And here's the one for Vision: "Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future."

Consisting of six episodes, WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ the following Friday, Jan. 15.

It's just the tip of the iceberg because a ton of Marvel-related programming is coming to the service, including She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ironheart, Armor Wars, Secret Invasion, I Am Groot, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.