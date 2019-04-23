Marvel veterans speculate about the future of the MCU at Avengers: Endgame premiere

Avengers: Endgame truly feels like the end of an era for superhero cinema. Fans saw the movies of the MCU hop through all sorts of genres, tackle a plethora of themes, and pair the least likely heroes together. Now, with rave reactions already coming from this saga’s end, it’s time to look toward the future.

SYFY WIRE attended the Endgame premiere in Los Angeles and got the chance to speak to plenty of familiar faces about the future of the MCU. Marvel veterans from all levels of the universe were quick to point out which hero team-ups they were looking forward to in the future.

Some, like Ant-Man director Peyton Reed’s pick, have gathered momentum among the fans: “Captain Marvel was such a huge hit and, in the comics, I love Ms. Marvel — Kamala Khan, she’s an amazing character. That’s my No. 1.” Director Kevin Smith’s prediction that “it feels like we are going to get a Fantastic Four fairly soon” has also been a popular piece of speculation.

Others, like Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong, chose a more unexpected approach, saying his team-up would “keep it on the sorcerer level” by pairing his own character with the Scarlet Witch. “She’s got some moves. I’ve got some moves,” the actor joked.

Of course, Thanos was a hot topic of discussion. The Mad Titan, the serial snapper, the big bad of the Endgame era — what were fans to do about him? Cloak & Dagger’s Emma Lahana worried that Mayhem “might team up with him” but would also “try to slit his throat.” Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, meanwhile, maintained that the villain was “extremely misunderstood” and simply needed “a good talking to from his mum, or an authority figure.”

“I think we could have a peaceful ending to the story,” Waititi said. “At the end of the day, this is all about family isn’t it? You don’t want to see family shoot each other in the face, turn each other into leaves. No! No! We want to see them embrace and put aside their differences and say, ‘I’m sorry I killed half the people in the universe.’ ”

While Nebula might find some sort of familial understanding with the giant purple baddie, it seems unlikely that the Avengers would follow in her path. Sorry, Taika.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this weekend.