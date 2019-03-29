WIRE Buzz: Mckenna Grace haunts Ghostbusters; Guillermo del Toro teases upcoming projects; more

In this edition of WIRE Buzz, we get the latest casting info on the new Ghostbusters movie, learn what Guillermo del Toro is working on besides Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and get the poster and extended trailer for James Gunn’s latest producing effort.

First up, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that McKenna Grace (pictured above in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House) has been cast in Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters film. The actress who played Li’l Sabrina in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel will play a starring role in the film Reitman is decribing as a sequel to the original Ghostbuters movies made in the 1980s by his father, Ivan Reitman.

Grace joins a cast that includes Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) and Carrie Coon (The Leftovers). Although story details are being kept locked in an Ecto Containment Unit, Grace has been described as one of the film's leads, with Wolfhard playing her brother and Coon her single mom.

Production is set to begin this summer. The film is slated for a July 10, 2020 release.

(Via THR)

Up next, Guillermo del Toro is a busy, busy man. At an event to preview footage from his forthcoming adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the producer and Oscar-winning director teased scant details to Bloody Disgusting about some of his many other projects.

For example, after teasing earlier this year that Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) was working on a top-secret project with del Toro, he finally spilled the beans on what that project is: she'll be directing one of the episodes of 10 After Midnight, the anthology series he’s currently developing for Netflix.

“She’s going to do one of the stories that we’re doing for Netflix,” said del Toro. “She’s adapting a story that is based on a concept that I came up with but she’s writing and directing.”

Del Toro also told reporters that he’s developing “a werewolf movie” for Tigers Are Not Afraid director Issa Lopez. However, since she’s “very much in demand” and “has several projects,” this film may be further down the road.

As for what his next directorial effort will be, del Toro has narrowed it down to two “that are neck to neck but I haven’t decided.” Apparently one is that secret project for J.J. Abrams. Who knows what the other one is? Guess we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, we’ve got several other projects the visionary director is working on to tide us over.

Like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which opens Aug. 9.

(Via Bloody Disgusting)

And finally, once and future Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has unveiled the poster and extended trailer for Brightburn, a superhero horror film he produced, written by his brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn, and directed by David Yarovesky.

Brightburn stars Elizabeth Banks and David Denman as an ersatz Martha and Jonathan Kent who “adopt” a baby that crash-lands near their farm, and poses the question: “What if Superman were evil? And creepy?”

To quote Gunn himself, “And here's an extended version of the trailer!” It includes additional footage of our not so do-gooder superpowered Brandon stopping a spinning lawnmower blade with his hand and a cleaning lady dealing with glass in her eye. Oh, yeah. This trailer goes there.

So far, at least one actor we’ve written about a few times on this site has publicly expressed excitement about seeing the film…

And oh, yeah, Brightburn also now has a release date: May 24 in theaters nationwide. Will you be there?