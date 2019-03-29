Latest Stories

Mckenna Grace in The Haunting of Hill House
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Mckenna Grace haunts Ghostbusters; Guillermo del Toro teases upcoming projects; more
Octavia Spencer Melissa McCarthy
Tag: Movies
Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy eyeing Netflix superhero romp Thunder Force
Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in Cloak & Dagger
Tag: TV
Cloak & Dagger WonderCon panel talks new season, shows off first episode
Dark Phoenix Cast at WonderCon 2019
Tag: Movies
Dark Phoenix brings 17 action-packed minutes of footage to WonderCon
Mckenna Grace in The Haunting of Hill House

WIRE Buzz: Mckenna Grace haunts Ghostbusters; Guillermo del Toro teases upcoming projects; more

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 29, 2019

In this edition of WIRE Buzz, we get the latest casting info on the new Ghostbusters movie, learn what Guillermo del Toro is working on besides Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and get the poster and extended trailer for James Gunn’s latest producing effort.

First up, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that McKenna Grace (pictured above in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House) has been cast in Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters film. The actress who played Li’l Sabrina in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel will play a starring role in the film Reitman is decribing as a sequel to the original Ghostbuters movies made in the 1980s by his father, Ivan Reitman.

Grace joins a cast that includes Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) and Carrie Coon (The Leftovers). Although story details are being kept locked in an Ecto Containment Unit, Grace has been described as one of the film's leads, with Wolfhard playing her brother and Coon her single mom.

Production is set to begin this summer. The film is slated for a July 10, 2020 release. 

(Via THR)

Up next, Guillermo del Toro is a busy, busy man. At an event to preview footage from his forthcoming adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the producer and Oscar-winning director teased scant details to Bloody Disgusting about some of his many other projects. 

For example, after teasing earlier this year that Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) was working on a top-secret project with del Toro, he finally spilled the beans on what that project is: she'll be directing one of the episodes of 10 After Midnight, the anthology series he’s currently developing for Netflix. 

“She’s going to do one of the stories that we’re doing for Netflix,” said del Toro. “She’s adapting a story that is based on a concept that I came up with but she’s writing and directing.”

Del Toro also told reporters that he’s developing “a werewolf movie” for Tigers Are Not Afraid director Issa Lopez. However, since she’s “very much in demand” and “has several projects,” this film may be further down the road.

As for what his next directorial effort will be, del Toro has narrowed it down to two “that are neck to neck but I haven’t decided.” Apparently one is that secret project for J.J. Abrams. Who knows what the other one is? Guess we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, we’ve got several other projects the visionary director is working on to tide us over.

Like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which opens Aug. 9.

(Via Bloody Disgusting

And finally, once and future Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has unveiled the poster and extended trailer for Brightburn, a superhero horror film he produced, written by his brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn, and directed by David Yarovesky.

Brightburn stars Elizabeth Banks and David Denman as an ersatz Martha and Jonathan Kent who “adopt” a baby that crash-lands near their farm, and poses the question: “What if Superman were evil? And creepy?” 

To quote Gunn himself, “And here's an extended version of the trailer!” It includes additional footage of our not so do-gooder superpowered Brandon stopping a spinning lawnmower blade with his hand and a cleaning lady dealing with glass in her eye. Oh, yeah. This trailer goes there. 

So far, at least one actor we’ve written about a few times on this site has publicly expressed excitement about seeing the film…

And oh, yeah, Brightburn also now has a release date: May 24 in theaters nationwide. Will you be there?

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Scary Stories to tell in the dark
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: BrightBurn
Tag: Mckenna Grace
Tag: Ghostbusters

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Scary Stories to tell in the dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Spider Pimple poster
Guillermo del Toro says Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark focuses on books' 'greatest hits'
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Scary Stories to tell in the dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie
Evil tales come alive in new trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: BrightBurn
Tag: James Gunn
Brightburn Elizabeth Banks
Brightburn's second trailer doubles down on the superpowered creepiness
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Scary Stories to tell in the dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark first poster
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark teasers make it look as scary as the books
Christian Long
Feb 3, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1