Marvel fans are obsessed with Easter eggs. 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' stars? Not so much

After a year without any new Marvel movies or even shows, fans might be a little hungry for spoilers and hints of what comes next — especially with the entertainment giant teasing out its next phase of programming, starting with the release of the popular series WandaVision on Disney+.

But anyone who spotted some potential Easter eggs while watching the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might be a little disappointed with their search for answers or confirmation. As series stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson AKA "The Falcon") and Sebastian Stan (James "Bucky" Barnes AKA "The Winter Soldier") recently stated in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham, they're not really paying attention to all those little nods we spend weeks dissecting.

"I just learned what an 'Easter egg' is," shared Mackie. "We don't go around saying, 'Yo, you saw that 'Easter egg' in scene...' I mean, that's not a conversation you have as an actor."

When asked if this was a method to avoid spoilers on set, Stan echoed a similar sentiment.

"I think what [Mackie's] trying to say is we try not to think as much about it as you think we do," he explained. "It's a very strange thing, but we are actually not these characters."

Video of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Discuss The Avengers&#039; Salaries

The discussion largely stemmed from the question of what Sam Wilson's salary as an Avenger might have been, especially with the first episode of Falcon & Winter Soldier revealing that despite the Blip and all his world-saving heroics, the former vet never received any kind of superhero income. But was Mackie as stunned as fans might have been?

"Not really," he told Cagle and Cunningham. "Nothing about the internet surprises me anymore. There's stuff that people find interesting... It's a whole bunch of things going on that aren't surprising at all."

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drop on Disney+ every Friday.