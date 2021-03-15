Melanie Scrofano talks Wynonna Earp Season 4, guest-starring & directing on SYFY’s ghostly SurrealEstate

Actor and director Melanie Scrofano has defended the town of Purgatory for four seasons as the eponymous hero on SYFY's Wynonna Earp.

Now that the back half of Season 4 is airing, SYFY WIRE had the chance to talk with Scrofano about what's in store for Earpers in the show's final episodes on SYFY, what she hopes for Wynonna in the future, and what it was like acting with and directing Wynonna co-star Tim Rozon on SYFY's upcoming show SurrealEstate.

This interview contains minor spoilers for Season 4, Episode 8 of Wynonna Earp, "Hell Raisin' Good Time."

In the back half of Season 4 of Wynonna Earp, Wynonna is a bit untethered with what happened between her and Doc (Tim Rozon). Do you mind sharing what you think Wynonna is going through and why she's acting the way she is?

What happened with Doc just really struck a nerve with her about being good enough. And that he no longer thinks she's good enough, or that he no longer respects her, and she already doesn't really respect herself. To have the person she adores and worships think less of her makes her go, "Oh yeah, see, I knew I wasn't good enough." And I think that is what propels the decisions she makes going forward. Both funny and self-destructive.

One of the things I love about the show is all the different relationships characters have with each other. Obviously, Doc and Wynonna is a big one, but what I loved about the last episode, "Hell Raisin' Good Time," was how it focused on Wynonna's relationship with Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley). How do you think these other relationships have impacted Wynonna over the course of four seasons?

The people that she's developed these relationships with she holds in such high esteem. And the fact that they're all willing to fight with her — and for her — depending on the case, makes her see herself as maybe someone more worthy of love.

It gives Wynonna a real sense of place and the sense of self she didn't have before.

Right, and she's there for them too. There's a touching scene in "Hell Raisin' Good Time" when she's talking with Jeremy about what happened to Robin, and she's just so there for him.

I love that scene. Wynonna is willing to die for those she loves. To know that people who surround her feel the same way gives her a tremendous sense of family, which she didn't know she deserved. Especially when you look back at Season 1, when she felt guilty about her dad and her sister, and now you've come full circle to her feeling like, "Oh, now I'm surrounded by family."

Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 8: "Hell Raisin' Good Time." Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

You touched on something there, about how much she has changed since Season 1, though the core of her has stayed the same in terms of sticking up for who she cares about and protecting those she loves. When you imagine Wynonna growing old, hopefully, in Purgatory, what do you hope for her?

If she still has to be fighting a curse, I hope she finds a way to do it that she can be proud of, that she feels she's not selling her soul in order to accomplish what's been tasked of her. I hope she finds peace.

There are four episodes left in the season. Without getting into spoiler territory, what emotions or feelings do you think fans will experience over the rest of Season 4?

Oh, all of the feelings. It's just such a show full of laughter and joy and heartbreak and fear and tragedy. It has everything in it, in every episode. We're not going to let anybody down by not delivering. It's all there. Because the story remains so true to the show, I think people will be happy.

If this is the end, I think people will be happy with what we've done.

Shifting gears a little bit, you also directed and guest-starred on the upcoming SYFY show SurrealEstate, which stars Doc Holliday himself, Tim Rozon. What was it like to guest star on that show with him, where you're both playing characters different than Wynonna and Doc?

It was really funny — the first thing I said to our executive was, "This character should be in love with the realtor! I mean look at him! He's so handsome!" I was still so caught up in Wynonna land that I couldn't not see the relationship that way. But then when I landed in Newfoundland and we put on the clothes and I saw him in his wardrobe, no mustache, I was like, "Oh wow, we're going to play together in such a different way." And it was so fun! It felt like a completely new, fresh show and a new, fresh relationship.

I know you directed a few episodes of SurrealEstate and you also directed an episode of Wynonna Earp. How did those directing experiences compare? Did you direct the episode you guest-starred in on SurrealEstate?

No, thank God. It was a lot scarier directing on SurrealEstate because I didn't know anybody except Tim. On Wynonna, I felt like I had this buffer — I already knew people liked me and I already knew what everyone's strengths were, so I knew who to talk to about what and when. It was seamless, whereas on SurrealEstate I had the full director experience of not knowing anyone and really having to prove yourself.

I put a lot of pressure on myself to not drop the ball, and to do justice to the show because it was Tim's show and I didn't want to let him down. I took it very seriously and I shortened my life expectancy by 10 years on that one, the amount of stress I put on myself. But it's also incredible! The performances are amazing and it's beautifully shot and beautifully acted, and I'm so proud to have been a part of it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.