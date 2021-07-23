Michael B. Jordan developing 'Superman' HBO Max limited series about DC's Val-Zod of Earth 2

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan may become the latest actor to switch from one comic book universe to another. SYFY WIRE has confirmed that the actor is developing a Superman limited series for HBO Max. The project is currently in the early stages of development.

The project, per Collider, which first reported the news, will supposedly focus not on Clark Kent (who, let's face it, has already been done to death), but Val-Zod, a Kryptonian from Earth-2 who also managed to escape his doomed home planet as a baby and eventually take up the mantle of Superman. Tom Taylor, Nicola Scott, and Robson Rocha co-created Val, who made his first appearance in 2014's Earth 2 #19.

Jordan is reportedly developing the project under his Outlier Society production company, and a writer has supposedly been hired already.

Credit: DC/Comixology

Many fans thought Jordan was the clear frontrunner to play the Man of Tomorrow in an upcoming film reboot from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams, which is said to be introducing the big screen's first Superman of color.

However, the actor seemed to put those rumors to bed in the spring when he said: "It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project. He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out. I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."

Jordan enthralled audiences with his portrayal of mercenary — and King T'Challa's cousin — Erik Killmonger in 2018's Black Panther. Since Chadwick Boseman's tragic and unexpected passing last August, many Marvel viewers have floated the idea of the villain having a change of heart and stepping into the role of Wakanda's protector — even though he chose death at the end of the first movie.

"Being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [Ryan] and all that good stuff, it's family," he remarked in January. "We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

With no future commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, Jordan is more than free to make his way over to the blossoming DC Multiverse. Here's hoping we'll hear more officially on the project soon.