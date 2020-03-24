The Mandalorian: Michael Biehn set to further complicate bounty hunting profession in Season 2

As Werner Herzog’s client in The Mandalorian said, “Bounty hunting is a complicated profession.” And it’s looking to get a whole lot more complicated with the addition of this veteran sci-fi actor. And by “complicated,” we mean “awesome.”

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed a report from Making Star Wars that Michael Biehn is joining the cast of The Mandalorian for its sophomore season. Details on Biehn’s role are scarce; the media outlets are just saying that the Terminator and Aliens star will be playing a bounty hunter. Fortunately, the guy’s got experience killing aliens and sentient robots, so he should fit right in.

The casting news follows the recent announcement that Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano in the Disney+ show’s second season. It’s also been announced that Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) will join the roster of directors for Season 2.

Created by Iron Man director Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian takes place roughly five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and centers on the journeys and adventures of an enigmatic bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal and his newly unexpected charge known informally by adoring fans as Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian became the breakout hit for Disney’s newly launched streaming service Disney+, becoming the most-watched television series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms in November.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres this October on Disney+.