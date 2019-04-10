Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees duke it out to the death in bloody viral fan film

You've seen Jason Voorhees (of Friday the 13th fame) fight Freddy Krueger, but you've never seen him battle to the death with Michael Myers of the Halloween films. In fact, Michael's never sliced his way over to another horror/slasher franchise.

That all changes with Michael vs Jason: Evil Emerges, a short fan film from Australia that's gone insanely viral with over 1.4 million views for pitting two cinematic icons against one another. After all, there are no greater mask-wearing, non-speaking horror villains, are there?

You can watch the full movie below, but be warned that there is plenty of violence, gore, and language that may not be suitable for younger audiences. If this film was released in theaters, it would almost certainly be rated R, so be responsible.

Video of MICHAEL vs JASON: Evil Emerges | Short Fan Film 2019 HD

While very entertaining and convincing this movie was apparently produced with almost no budget.

"A short fan film we did with no budget. The two most iconic killers face off and battle to the death!" reads the description for the video on YouTube.

If you're a little squeamish about these kinds of movies, we can provide an extremely truncated synopsis:

Waking up in the woods, Jason hears his mother's voice, telling him it's time to kill some folks. Elsewhere, Myers is being transported by black ops military types who botch his execution and are all killed for their incompetence on the job. However, the leader of the group runs away into the woods, but he's soon killed by Jason. Perhaps rankled at not being able to kill this man himself, Michael begins an epic battle with Voorhees that involves lots of blood, violence, death, and above all, resurrection. Even Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode makes a cameo...sort of!

The filmmakers did not immediately respond to SYFY Wire's request for comment.