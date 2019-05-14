WIRE Buzz: Midsommar scares up second trailer, Adult Swim goes 'Primal', more

We heard you like WIRE Buzzes, so to start your day off right, we bring you the latest news on Ari Aster's horror follow-up to Hereditary, Genndy Tartakovsky's latest collaboration with Cartoon Network, and a renewal of Freeform's hit mer-folk series.

A24 dropped the official trailer for Ari Aster's Midsommar this morning and it certainly manages to out-creep the first one from early March.

Following up Aster's breakout with Hereditary last year, this film centers on Dani (Fighting with My Family's Florence Pugh) and Christian (Strange Angel's Jack Reynor), a couple hoping to save their failing relationship during a midsummer festival held in a remote Swedish village. As the festival progresses, however, this young American couple begin to realize that something sinister is going on behind the scenes.

Video of MIDSOMMAR | Official Trailer HD | A24

Will Poulter (Bandersnatch) and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) co-star as Dani and Christian's friends, who are also attending the Swedish festival.

Credit: A24 Films

Midsommar arrives in theaters July 3.

Veteran animator Genndy Tartakovsky is getting back into the stylized cartoon game with Primal on Adult Swim. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the half-hour series is as badass as they come: a caveman teams up with a dinosaur to survive in the violent world of prehistory.

Video of Genndy Tartakovsky&#039;s Primal Trailer | Coming This Fall | adult swim

Tartakovsky, recently known for helming all three Hotel Transylvania movies for Sony, has an iconic past with Cartoon Network (the channel on which Adult Swim airs at night), having created classics like Dexter's Laboratory and Samurai Jack.

Based on the teaser above, it looks like Tartakovsky is harkening back to his Samurai Jack roots with the story of a silent warrior wandering a dangerous and sprawling landscape.

Primal is expected to premiere this fall.

Siren is coming back for a third season on Freeform, the network announced today.

During the first half of its second season, the mermaid-based fantasy series was ranked the network's top show among adults 18-49 and women 18-49.

Video of Siren | Season 2 Returns June 13 | Freeform

The synopsis for Season 2 Part II reads:

Ben and Maddie are uncertain about the mermaids’ future after the deadly consequences of the attack on the oil rig and, with the mermaids returning to sea, are left feeling lost without Ryn. Once Helen learns she’s not the only one of her kind, she discovers there is a dark side to her people’s past.

The second half of Season 2 will begin airing on June 13 at 8 p.m. EST.