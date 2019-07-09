WIRE Buzz: Mortal Kombat finds first fighter; IMDb eyes sci-fi originals; more

The latest WIRE Buzz is full of monsters, fighters, and teen witchery — what’s not to like? In between all the gore and horror, there’s a lot to enjoy here as casting and production news prep genre fans for all the good stuff to come.

First up, it’s time for one actor to test his might. That’s because the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie from New Line has cast its first of the arcade game adaptation’s roster. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Taslim will play ice-wielding Chinese ninja Sub-Zero. Taslim, an Indonesian judo champion with Chinese heritage, is also an actor best known for his appearance in the gritty action favorite The Raid.

Taslim is the first cast member added to director Simon McQuoid’s film, which will boast James Wan as a producer and a script from Greg Russo. Little else is known of the film, which hopes to replicate some of the success of Paul W.S. Anderson’s mid-’90s screen adaptation. With a very real martial artist on board as one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters, this casting sets some expectation of real action for a film looking to capture some of the magic that’s kept the fighting game franchise relevant for 11 full iterations.

Mortal Kombat begins production in southern Australia later this year.

Next up, how about some monster Frasier? That’s right, Kelsey Grammer is back, and he’s listening ... but he’s also undead. According to Deadline, that’s because Grammer is starring in IMDb’s first scripted series: You’re Not a Monster. The animated show — which also features talent like Eric Stonestreet, Aparna Nancherla, Ellie Kemper, Patton Oswalt, Peter Grosz, Langston Kerman, Joel Kim Booster, Adam Pally, Amber Ruffin, Amy Sedaris, and Milana Vayntrub — is about monsters going to therapy. There, Grammer’s character and his great-great grandson (Stonestreet) will help these familiar frights with some even more familiar failings over the course of the 4-5-minute episodes.

And good news for those going to San Diego Comic-Con: IMDb is premiering a sneak peek there months ahead of the show’s debut. There, cast and creators Frank Lesser and Lily Stuart Streiff will do an interview with Kevin Smith, giving fans a taste of what they can expect from IMDb’s fiction.

You’re Not a Monster will premiere this fall on IMDb’s website and apps.

Finally, Hulu’s curse-ridden horror show Light as a Feather has released a new trailer for its upcoming second season. Creator/showrunner R. Lee Fleming Jr. is returning alongside cast members Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, and Brianne Tju ... and things get wild fast.

Take a look:

Video of Light as a Feather: Season 2 Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

More murder, more makeouts, and way more reasons to figure out how to solve this curse. Light as a Feather brings its second season to streaming on July 26.