WIRE Buzz: Light as a Feather Season 2 start date; Tom & Jerry closes in on lead; new releases for Alien Day

Light as a Feather’s second season gets a start date, that Tom & Jerry film may have landed its lead and Aliens invade literature in this edition of the WIRE Buzz.

First up, After Hulu announced in February that it was renewing its supernatural thriller series Light as a Feather for a second season, the streaming service has now revealed a premiere date. Per Deadline, which first broke the news, the second season of Light as a Feather will premiere on July 26 on Hulu.

After inheriting the curse brought on by playing an apparently deadly game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” McKenna finds herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back, compelling her to play a new round of the game so that the curse can spread. Unwilling to let the curse harm anyone else, McKenna refuses. So, of course, the curse begins to destroy her from the inside out, forcing her to turn to the only person who can possibly help her: the person who passed on the curse in the first place, Violet.

Hulu has picked up a 16-episode order, with series creator R. Lee Fleming Jr. returning as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm and Brianne Tju will reprise their roles as McKenna, Violet and Alex, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass) is in final negotiations to star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming live-action/animated hybrid movie Tom & Jerry, according to Collider.

Moretz is in talks to play Kayla, a new employee at an upscale hotel where Jerry (the mouse) moves in, threatening to ruin a glamorous wedding. So, she hires Tom (the cat) to get rid of Jerry before he ruins a wedding being held at the hotel. Zany antics may or may not ensue.

It’s been rumored that Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) is Warner Bros.’ first pick to play Kayla’s boss. SYFY WIRE has reached out to Moretz’s and Dinklage’s reps to confirm and have not yet heard back. (We’ll let you know once we have.)

Tom & Jerry will be the first live-action hybrid that Warner Animation Group has planned as part of a push to develop Warner Bros.’ Hanna-Barbera properties. WAG is also planning an animated Scooby Doo film.

Tom & Jerry, directed by Tim Story, will arrive on the big screen on April 16, 2021.

And finally, to commemorate “Alien Day,” the 40th anniversary of the release of Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien, Titan Books is releasing three new Alien titles—two novels and an art book.

The publisher is releasing Alien: Isolation, a novelization of the video game, offering a look into the lives of Ellen Ripley and her daughter, Amanda. In Isolation, Amanda is hell-bent on discovering what happened to her missing mother, so she joins a Wyland-Yutani team to retrieve the Nostromo flight recorder. Instead, she finds a space station with a Xenomorph on board. Zany antics, you know the drill.

Alien: Isolation, by Keith R. A. DeCandido, comes out July 30.

Then, Titan Books is releasing Alien: 40 Years 40 Artists, an artistic tribute to the Alien franchise that’s been running for four decades. 40 artists, filmmakers and fans contribute an original piece of art to commemorate the anniversary of the original film. Pieces range from alternative posters to gothic interpretations of scenes. Contributors include Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, Sam Hudecki, Tanya Lapointe, Star Wars concept artist Terryl Whitlatch, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, and Jon Wilcox.

Alien: 40 Years 40 Artists comes out October 10.

Finally, in Alien: Prototype, a novel by Tim Waggoner, comes out October 29, a corporate spy steals a Xenomorph egg from Weyland-Yutani (oh, this already sounds like a bad idea) and takes it to a lab run by a competitor. When a human test subject is impregnated by the egg (or rather, from the face-hugger that shoots out of the egg), it creates a Xenomorph that (surprise, surprise!) must be stopped before it kills every human being on the planet.

Alien: Prototype gets released October 29