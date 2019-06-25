Latest Stories

X-Men comic writers commiserate over ‘unconnected gibberish’ of continuity
Love, sex and the end of the world in Good Omens and Years and Years
Credit: BOOM! Studios
Concept art for Fox's axed Mouse Guard movie has surfaced, and it's cheesin' epic

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jun 25, 2019

In mid-April, Disney made a surprising move by pulling the plug on 20th Century Fox's Mouse Guard film two weeks before it was supposed to start production. It was doubly shocking due to the fact that Fox, purchased by Disney in March, had already been developing the flick (aptly described as "Game of Thrones, but with mice") since 2016. 

Based on the award-winning BOOM! Studios comic by David Petersen, the movie, which had Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) attached as director, had already cast a number of major actors like Idris Elba and Andy Serkis for motion capture/CGI roles.

While it's still possible for another studio to pick up the project, it's not likely we'll be seeing The Mouse Guard on the silver screen anytime soon. That said, some concept art for the flick has surfaced, giving us a bittersweet taste of a feature that would have been beautiful in design and epic in scope. The stunning artwork comes courtesy of Darek Zabrocki, a concept artist who has provided preliminary designs for MindhunterMaze Runner: The Death Cure, Robin Hood, and Love, Death & Robots.

Check them all out below. According to the first post, these are just a small fraction of the hundreds of commissioned pieces Zabrocki did for Fox. Yet another sign that pre-production stage had come a very long way before the movie was scrapped.

"Around half of the time we spent on just pre-production and brainstorming with different concept ideas," wrote Zabrocki in the second post. "We had so much fun since the project was so free to interpreting that let us go crazy with world and look of it. Later, the team grew tremendously and the whole production took a route that brought in a new level of animation, CGI, and interaction between concept team and actual animators from Weta. Which was quite new to me since intensity and live interaction was obviously visible day by day. Honestly being on this project from the very beginning made me aware and pumped onto how important and inspiring is to create a new vast world. For me it was the biggest, most elaborate and in depth full of freedom project I ever took part in."

