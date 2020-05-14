Mulan was inspired by badass warrior women from ancient Mongolia who you wouldn’t want to mess with

Hua Mulan is the warrior woman set to slay in Disney’s upcoming live-action epic Mulan, but how did the legend of the rebel who fought as a man to defeat the Huns actually ride into Chinese lore?

No actual proof of Mulan’s existence has ever been found — but this is as close as it gets. Anthropologists Christine Lee and Yahaira Gonzalez have been searching for the real Mulan for years, and after re-examining skeletons from ancient Mongolian burial mounds, found bone marks that indicated two of them were warriors who didn’t need to “be a man” (as the song from the animated version goes) to fight. They were fierce archers who potentially wielded other weapons, just like Mulan brandished her father’s sword. They could take down the enemy on horseback, much like the legend’s heroine was thought to have done.

Lee and Gonzalez went through 29 graves to find the skeletons. These women belonged to the Xianbei tribe, nomadic people who lived in the steppes north of China during the period between 386 to 584 A.D. and are thought by some to be the ancestors of the Mongols. Turns out some ancient peoples gave women unexpected opportunities. Think of Wonder Woman, who may only exist in the DC universe, but was actually inspired by the Scythian warrior women of ancient Russia. You may know them better as Amazons. Why the Xianbei allowed women to ride alongside men remains a mystery. It might have had something to do with the political upheaval in China after the Han dynasty collapsed in the year 220, setting off several hundred years of violence.

Xianbei women may have already been allowed to take up the bow and the sword. Another possibility is that, in the face of violent eruptions that never seemed to see an end, the Xianbei needed every able-bodied warrior they could get. No evidence for either situation has emerged yet. Lee did find that the skeletons of the women, which showed wear marks where the muscles used for archery and horseback riding would have once been, showed no marks of trauma. Other ancient Chinese and Mongolian skeletons of warrior women had been dealt potentially fatal blows, so these two were probably members of the elite class who were not allowed to engage in hand-to-hand combat. While they died with honor, it was unlikely that they were casualties of war.

Whatever origins are behind the legend of Mulan, it tells of a young woman who wanted to save her ailing father from going to war after the emperor demanded that every family send one man to fight in battle. She supposedly disguised herself as a man and ran off to join the army so her father would be spared. The first historical mention of Hua Mulan was in the folk song The Ballad of Mulan, which became popular during the rule of China’s North Wei Dynasty around 1,500 years ago. While there are different iterations, they all end in victory on the battlefield and respect from fellow soldiers who saw her as a shining leader and (in some versions) never found out there was a female among their ranks.

Mulan is out in theaters July 24 (for now). May she bring honor to us all.