WIRE Buzz: Nancy Drew S1 finale sleuths early; Disney+ teases Prop Culture; more

Call it Nancy Drew and the case of the coronavirus.

With the Covid-19 pandemic precipitating a global shutdown that forced Hollywood to halt nearly all film and television production, the producers of The CW's teen detective series have confirmed that Wednesday's episode, "The Clue in the Captain's Painting," will wrap up Season One earlier than expected.

According to an Entertainment Weekly interview with showrunners Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, that's quite a change up from their original plans. "Captain's Painting" was supposed to be the spring finale that would have been followed by four more episodes capping off the first season's intended story arc.

But with shooting on hold, the show's masterminds found a workaround that will see Nancy Drew's truncated inaugural season still end on a satisfying note.

"It’s kind of amazing how well it actually works," Landau told the magazine. "We were very lucky in that this episode really, really works as a cool cliffhanger for season 2."

The duo also teased that the mystery Drew and her friends are currently sleuthing portends more supernatural genre elements to come in Season 2.

"There will always be a supernatural presence in the show. It can come in many forms. It will always be rooted in something human and earthbound that’s happening in Nancy’s life and Horseshoe Bay as a town. We’re going to keep delving deeper and deeper into that genre aspect of the show as we move into season 2," added Landau.

Prop Culture/Disney+

Taking a page out of Netflix, Disney+ has announced plans to binge release all eight episodes of its new reality series, Prop Culture, on May 1, EW reports.

The streamer, of course, launched to much fanfare last year and immediately separated itself from its rivals by unveiling shows like The Mandalorian one episode a week in order to build anticipation throughout the season.

But Disney Marketeers decided apparently that this was a show worthy enough to be rolled out all at once. Check out the first trailer:

Video of Prop Culture | Official Trailer | Disney+

Hosted by movie memorabilia collector Dan Lanigan, Prop Culture explores all the iconic screen-used props from classic Disney movies and the Mouse House's archives. The first season will feature props from Mary Poppins, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Tron, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, among many other favorite flicks.

Credit: CBS/Paramount

For Star Trek fans who could use some more excitement in their life, at least since Picard wrapped up its first season, look no further than a special encore of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Paramount Pictures is planning to hold a series of virtual screenings, one of which will feature the 1982 classic — universally regarded as the greatest Star Trek film of all time. Each film will be streamed for $1.99 via CYA.Live, and feature guest hosts, while enabling viewers to watch and interact via text and video with other fans.

The presentations kick off on April 18 with a 25th anniversary showing of comedy classic Tommy Boy. Star Trek II will air on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Breakfast at Tiffany's on May 2.

No doubt Trekkies will have a lot to say about Captain Kirk's handling of the Kobayashi Maru, as will the evening's hosts, Inglorious Treksperts podcasters Mark A. Altman — author of The 50 Year Mission: The Complete Uncensored, Oral History of Star Trek — and Daren Dochterman, Visual Effects Supervisor on the Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

May you live long and prosper in these Covid times.

This story presents some humorous responses to coronavirus, but COVID-19 is very real! Please exercise caution out there: wash those hands, stay at home, and practice social distancing. For extensive information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe, check out the CDC’s coronavirus website.