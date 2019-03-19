Natalie Portman's sanity blasts off in trailer for Noah Hawley's mind-bending Lucy in the Sky

Damien Chazelle's First Man may have fizzled during awards season, but the spirit of his Neil Armstrong biopic seems to live on in the first trailer for Noah Hawley's Lucy in the Sky.

Its title based on the famous Beatles song, the film (also co-written by Hawley) stars Natalie Portman as Lucy Cola, a NASA astronaut who, after beholding the magnificence of the Earth from space, begins to lose her mind when normal life just can't compare upon her return to the planet. When the project was first announced last January, the title was Pale Blue Dot.

The ethereal intimacy of First Man is on display here, but instead of making us feel close to the main character, it's meant to convey Lucy's slipping grip on reality. Shots begin to tilt without warning or they're framed just a little too perfectly for our human minds — everything feels a little off, which is exactly what the movie is all about.

Watch the first trailer here:

Video of LUCY IN THE SKY | Teaser | FOX Searchlight

Hawley has had practice in showcasing a warped version of the world in his hit FX series, Fargo, which he based on the Coen Bros. 1996 movie of the same name. His talent for creating trippy entertainment was only furthered in Legion , which he also created for FX, basing the story on Marvel's X-Men comics.

Portman has an incredible ensemble to back her up, too: Jon Hamm (Good Omens), Dan Stevens (Legion), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), and Ellen Burstyn (The Exorcist).

When it comes to Lucy's plot, Rick and Morty fans might be reminded of the Morty's Mind Blowers bit where Rick creates a perfectly-leveled piece of ground for Morty in the garage. After stepping into it, Morty experience sheer bliss and can't go back to the normal world afterwards because everything is now crooked in his eyes.

There is no official release date for Lucy in the Sky just yet. All the trailer promises is that it will arrive in theaters "soon."