A remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, Speak No Evil arrives on the big screen this September.

Speak No Evil: James McAvoy Gives Off Serious Split Vibes in First Trailer for Blumhouse's Creepy New Horror Flick

Split star James McAvoy once again proves his unparalleled talent for playing very creepy dudes in the first unsettling trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's latest horror collaboration: Speak No Evil (opening in theaters everywhere this September).

An English-language remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, the psychological thriller stars Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire, Terminator: Dark Fate) and Scoot McNairy (Monsters) as Louise and Ben Dalton, an American couple vacationing abroad with their 11-year-old daughter, Agnes (Riverdale's Alix Wester Lefler). This relaxing getaway slowly turns into a living nightmare when the family makes the rather poor choice of accepting a weekend-holiday invitation from charismatic and somewhat bipolar "physician" Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (The Last Voyage of the Demeter's Aisling Franciosi), and their mute son Ant (newcomer Dan Hough).

A word to the wise: don't go to the isolated estate of people you just met. They might just be psychopaths hiding a dark secret. McMafia and The Ipcress File alumnus James Watkins wrote and directed the movie, adapting the original Danish screenplay written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup.

"Many horror films have flat characters and flat stories. They want to explain themselves, but they’re not about anything," Christian, who also directed the 2022 version, said during an interview with RogerEbert.com. "I thought, if I could combine a social satire and family drama with conventions of the horror genre, it would become more interesting. When I did that, the film opened up in my mind. It became darker, more radical — and about something."

Watch The First Trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's Speak No Evil

For More on Blumhouse:

Jason Blum Celebrates Start of Production on Universal Horror's Wolf Man with Director Leigh Whannell

Wyatt Russell on Real Life Inspirations, Filming While Sick on Horror Film Night Swim

Jason Blum's Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster Merge to Create "Preeminent" Home for Horror

When Does Speak No Evil Open in Theaters?

Speak No Evil is slated to debut on the big screen on the rather fortuitous date of Friday, September 13.

Tickets aren't on sale just yet, but be sure to check back in with us for regular updates! Jason Blum and Paul Ritchie serve as producers on the film. Beatriz Sequeira, Jacob Jarek, and Christian Tafdrup are executive producers.

The poster for Speak No Evil (2024). Photo: Universal Pictures

Looking for more Blumhouse goodies? Head on over to Peacock's horror section for movies like Night Swim, You Should Have Left, Halloween Ends, Freaky, They/Them, and SICK.