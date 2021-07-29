Netflix announces Sweet Tooth Season 2 in true Sweet Tooth fashion: With lots of candy

Get ready for another season of Gus and the Big Man. Netflix announced Thursday that Sweet Tooth, the acclaimed post-apocalyptic adventure series based on the comic of the same name by Jeff Lemire, will return for a second season of eight hourlong episodes. The renewal comes less than two months after the show's series premiere on the streaming site, which garnered views from 60 million households in its first weeks and made the adorable deer-boy named Gus a fan-favorite character.

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy," showrunner Jim Mickle said in a statement. "We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

The cast of the series also celebrated Thursday, unwrapping special packages sent to them by Netflix which revealed gigantic candy bars embossed with the words "Sweet Tooth Season 2." Because in the world of this show, there's no better way to celebrate than with a whole lot of candy. You can check out their adorable reactions in the video below.

As Season 1 wrapped up, Gus (Christian Convery) was in big trouble after accidentally giving away his position to the Last Men. When last we saw him, he and various other hybrids had been captured, leaving Tommy (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee (Dania Ramirez) searching for a way to rescue them. At least now we know they'll get the chance.

Sweet Tooth's second season does not yet have a release date, but you may as well crack open a candy bar of your own in celebration today anyway.