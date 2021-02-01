Gotta go fast! Netflix officially confirms animated 'Sonic the Hedgehog' TV series

Netflix has discovered a newfound hunger for chili dogs. Today, the streaming titan officially confirmed that it will be the home of a 24-episode animated Sonic the Hedgehog TV series from SEGA and Ben 10 creators, Man of Action Entertainment. Set to premiere in 2022, the project (titled Sonic Prime) was first tweeted about in December 2020, but the social post was quickly removed, leading fans to speculate that the news was released prematurely.

“Man of Action Entertainment are incredibly excited to help introduce the iconic Sonic to a whole new generation of fans via this epic, world-bending, high-adrenaline adventure that honors his legacy," the creative collective said in a statement provided to a select number of outlets.

"Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone's heart including my own," added Dominique Bazay, Director of Original Animation, Netflix. "I spent many hours with the 'Blue Blur' as a kid and it's a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy."

Hoping to attract viewers between the ages of 6-11 (as well as longtime fans of the franchise), Sonic Prime promises "a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in [the titular character's] gloved hands." Sonic isn't just racing to save the universe...he's also on a journey of self-discovery and redemption. WildBrain’s Vancouver studio is animating the show, with SEGA providing assistance for production, distribution, and licensing. Man of Action serve as showrunners and executive producers.

“Sonic the Hedgehog is a global entertainment icon that has captivated audiences since its video game debut in 1991," said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Brand Officer at SEGA. "With over 1.14 billion game units sold and downloaded to date, an exciting feature film, a robust licensing program and more, SEGA’s iconic hedgehog continues to surprise and delight audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to partner with WildBrain, Man of Action Entertainment and Netflix to speed into this new, animated chapter in the Sonic franchise."

"With generations of devoted fans around the world, Sonic the Hedgehog is more popular today than ever before, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, SEGA, and Man of Action to deliver all new Sonic adventures for audiences worldwide," continued WildBrain president Josh Scherba. "This premium franchise is ideally suited to WildBrain’s capabilities and it’s already inspiring great things from our talented creative teams. We’ve witnessed first-hand the enduring popularity of this brand from the strong and steady global demand for our library of legacy Sonic series. We look forward now to bringing fresh and exciting Sonic content to fans both new and old."

The Sonic IP is currently seeing a major renaissance in pop culture beyond the world of gaming.

Last year, for example, the blue speedster hit the big screen in Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog. The movie was able to break the video game movie "curse," becoming both a critical and financial success. As such, Paramount promptly green-lit a sequel, with Fowler returning to direct. Pat Casey and Josh Miller are also coming back to write the follow-up, which will provide Tails the Fox with a much larger role after the classic character made a small cameo at the end of the first movie.

During a recent guest spot on Live with Kelly and Ryan, actress Tika Sumpter (who plays the role of "Maddie Wachowski") revealed that production on Sonic 2 is slated to kick off this March. "We're shooting in Hawaii and Vancouver," she said.