Eden, Netflix's first Japanese anime, has the last human ever in a robotic world

Netflix has been no stranger to anime over the years, but their upcoming anime Eden is something different.

For starters, it's the first original anime they've ever done. Previously, they've aired anime that's already been on in Japan for some time, like One Punch Man or Attack on Titan; or they've had original programming in the style of anime, like Castlevania and Voltron.

Video of Eden | Date Announcement | Netflix

Eden is all Netflix, and comes from the mind of Yasuhiro Irie, who you may know as the director of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. (He'll also be directing the series full four-episode run). Our story here is set thousands of years in the future as robots have replaced humans for so long that the meatbags are considered a myth. Set in the city of Eden 3, a pair of maintenance bots named A37 and E92 find a human baby named Sara who's been cryogenically frozen. You know what happens next, of course: the older Sara gets, the harder it is to keep her secret, and eventually the robots in control of Eden 3 want her eliminated before she learns more about the world.

Originally slated for 2020, the show will now debut internationally on May 27, revealed with a trailer during their panel at the virtual AnimeJapan event. Animation comes courtesy of CGCG, whose previous work includes Star Wars cartoons, including the upcoming series The Bad Batch, and Netflix's Arcadia series.

Credit: Netflix

Eden is just one of 40 original anime titles that Netflix plans to release throughout 2021. Pacific Rim: The Black released earlier in the month, and DOTA: Dragon's Blood released its entire first season this weekend. Upcoming titles include Yasuke, based on the first African samurai and starring Lakeith Stanfield; Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, based on the popular games; and the anime adaptation of The Way of the Househusband. Returning anime will come in the form of second seasons for Beastars and Ultraman, to name a few. In Netflix's words, all this anime will help the company's plans to "diversify their lineup of original anime content by working both in and outside of Japan."