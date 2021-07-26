Netflix wants to be the very best with live-action 'Pokemon' series from 'Lucifer' showrunner

Netflix is reportedly traveling across the land, searching far and wide... for a live-action Pokemon television series. According to Variety, the project is currently in the early stages of development from Lucifer co-showrunner/executive producer, Joe Henderson.

Henderson, who is wrapping up work on the final season of Lucifer, is attached to write and executive-produce the show, which would bring Pocket Monsters into the third dimension — similar to what was done for 2019's Detective Pikachu.

The film, which starred Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a sleuthing and wisecracking Electric-type, was a critical and financial success, nabbing a fresh 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and just over $433 million at the global box office (it was the highest-grossing video game movie until Sonic the Hedgehog came along).

However, fans are still wondering if a sequel will be produced. "I would love to participate in Detective Pikachu 2," Reynolds' co-star, Justice Smith (Tim Goodman), told Inverse. "I don't know if it's going to happen. I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don't think it's going to happen. I really hope so though. Honestly, I'm such a huge fan, who knows, who knows? I hope so."

Warner Bros. and Legendary may not be able to green-light a sequel due to the live-action series gaining momentum at Netflix, who currently enjoys a partnership with The Pokémon Company International. Under the agreement that became official last April, Netflix has exclusive streaming rights to air new episodes of the animated Pokémon series.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” Emily Arons, Senior VP of International Business at The Pokémon Company, said in a statement at the time.

The two companies also teamed up for the global release of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution outside of Japan and Korea.