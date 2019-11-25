The story is truly neverending: Atreyu and Childlike Empress reunite 35 years later

Mere months after The NeverEnding Story resurged in popularity thanks to its theme's prominence in the most recent season of Stranger Things, the stars of the 1984 fantasy film have reunited for the first time in three-and-a-half decades. Nostalgia is one thing, but being linked by a timeless piece of cinema is another.

Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) and the Childlike Empress (Tami Stronach) were together again at New York City's Wintercon, speaking together at a panel about director Wolfgang Petersen's film.

Take a look:

“Atreyu and Moonchild reunion after 35 years. You know you wish you were here,” Hathaway wrote on his Instagram. His co-star followed up this social media brag with one of her own, this time on Twitter:

"This one is for you, Neverending Story fans," posted Stronach, who took part in the musical #NeverendingChallenge along with her children over the summer. Now the fantasy epic will finally have a fitting end if this pair can collaborate with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo), and original singer Limahl to cut a new cover of "The NeverEnding Story."