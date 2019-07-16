Latest Stories

Stranger Things brings The NeverEnding Story to new generation, inspires neverending covers

Jul 16, 2019

Stranger Things’ impact knows no bounds. It can make stars out of alcoholic sheriffs, launch the careers of psychic tweens, and reignite fervor for a 35-year-old song. The finale of the nostalgia-drenched show’s third season featured Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and his long-distance girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) doing a desperate duet of “The NeverEnding Story” because why not. Now those that never experienced the adventures of Atreyu and Falkor have been jamming to the Limahl track — and even covering it themselves.

Sure, it’s a great deadpan (and musical) moment:

But it’s been having some very real results for the song’s numbers. Its daily views on YouTube increased by 800 percent two days after Stranger Things 3 hit Netflix, according to EW. They also confirmed that Spotify plays for the track were up a similar amount: 825 percent.

The NeverEnding Story theme’s resurgence has led to recreations of that moment by late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert:

As well as dance remixes done by the likes of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown:

This, dubbed the #NeverendingChallenge, inspired original The NeverEnding Story actress Tami Stronach to perform her own number to the song:

The challenge didn't stop with comedians or stars of the actual properties involved. The track's wholesome resurgence inspired many, many others:

Will new wave see a resurgence in this NeverEnding renaissance? Dungeons & Dragons got the Stranger Things boost, so big hair and synthy Europop might be right around the corner — especially if the show keeps breaking streaming records.

