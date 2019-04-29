Accio LEGO! Five new Harry Potter brick sets arrive this August

LEGO has cast a cheering charm on us with the reveal of five new official Harry Potter sets that reproduce indelible moments from the movie series, along with must-have minifigures ranging from Harry Potter's Patronus to an extra tall Madame Maxime.

The full list includes the Expecto Patronum, the Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge, The Knight Bus, Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue, and Hogwart's Clock Tower.

All five of the sets will be available on August 1, 2019, and here's the rundown of each set:

75945 – Expecto Patronum

Featuring 121 pieces and new minifigure Sirius Black and two Dementors.

75946 – Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge

Featuring 265 pieces with four new minifigures: Harry Potter, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, and Viktor Krum, each with their own wand. Plus, a Hungarian Horntail dragon.

75957 – The Knight Bus

Featuring 403 pieces and three new minifigures, Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike, and Ernie Prang.

75947 – Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue

Featuring 496 pieces and minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Executioner, and the Minister of Magic, plus a Buckbeak the Hippogriff figure.

75948 – Hogwarts Clock Tower

Featuring 922 pieces and eight new minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Albus Dumbledore, and Madame Maxime.

Below is a gallery of each new set featuring their product packaging and the built sets with their minifigures ...