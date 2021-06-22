Horrifying new species of sea creature discovered with hooked arms and eight jaws

Seemingly direct from some Lovecraftian nightmare in another dimension, a strange new species of sea creature has been discovered by researchers from the French Natural History Museum. It was originally found back in 2011 some 1,640 feet below the ocean’s surface atop a secluded South Pacific seamount called Banc Durand, 124 miles east of New Caledonia.

With an array of menacing long hooked tentacles and equipped with dozens of sharp teeth, this newly described one-of-a-kind species of Brittle Star is a marine relict from the prehistoric era. Officially named Ophiojura, this bizarre deep-sea animal was recently described by lead study author Dr. Tim O’Hara in the online journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Credit: C. Harding/Museums Victoria

"Brittle Stars are a group of unfamiliar animals with radiating arms, remotely related to starfish, which occur on seafloors around the globe,” O’Hara stated in his press release report from Museums Victoria for The Conversation. “Being an expert in deep-sea animals, I knew at a glance that this one was special. The eight long arms armed with rows of hooks and spines — and the teeth!

“A micro CT-scan revealed bristling rows of sharp teeth lining every jaw, which I reckon are used to snare and shred its prey. Bristling teeth poke out from all eight jaws, ready to pierce and shred prey. The colour in this Micro CT-scan reflects the density of the skeleton.”

Upon investigating the creature, Dr. O’Hara and his team revealed DNA evidence showing that Ophiojura evolved from its nearest living relatives roughly 180 million years ago. This would put its lineage somewhere in the Triassic to early Jurassic range, when land-dwelling dinosaurs were beginning their reign. Relict species are classified as those which have persisted untouched by evolution for millions of years.

What’s most interesting to O’Hara is that scientists have found tiny fossil bones resembling this odd new species in Jurassic rocks in northern France.

“Scientists used to call animals like Ophiojura ‘living fossils’ but this isn’t quite right because life doesn’t become fossilised like that,” O’Hara added. “The ancestors of Ophiojura would have continued to evolve in subtle ways over the last 180 million years. We now call them palaeo-endemics — meaning a formerly widespread branch of life that is now restricted to a few small areas.”

Credit: J. Black/University of Melbourne

Seamounts, such as the location where Ophiojura was trawled up from, are mostly submerged volcanoes that formed millions of years ago. These volcanic geologic features often rise above the ocean’s surface, creating an island volcano where coral reefs bloom around the island shoreline.

When the volcano dies out, rocks cools and the heavy basalt causes the seamount to sink into the soft oceanic crust. Over vast periods of time, seamounts will drop hundreds or even thousands of feet below sea-level to become blanketed again in a deep-sea fauna.

In July-August 2021, O’Hara will head up a 45-day voyage on Australia’s oceanic research vessel, the RV Investigator, to explore more seamounts around Christmas and Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the eastern Indian Ocean and hopefully find more rare creatures of the deep.

“These seamounts are ancient — up to 100 million years old — and are almost totally unexplored,” O’Hara explained. “Currents swirl around them, bringing nutrients from the depths or trapping plankton from above, which feeds the growth of spectacular fan corals, sea whips, and glass sponges. These in turn host numerous other deep-sea animals.”