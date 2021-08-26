New York Comic Con 2021: What to know about this year's hybrid in-person, online event

After a two-year hiatus, ReedPop is bringing New York Comic Con back to the city that never sleeps. Much has changed in the world since the biggest pop culture gathering on the East Coast celebrated its last genuine edition back in 2019.

Taking COVID-related concerns into serious consideration, the organizers of the annual meeting have made some important changes to the way things are run in the uncertain pandemic age. New rules are in place and there are more ways to attend than ever before. So before you decide to put on your cosplay best and head over to Hudson Yards (where the convention center is located), here's everything you need to know about NYCC 2021.

When is it?

New York Comic Con 2021 will return to Manhattan's Javitz Center between Thursday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 10. For individuals who either can't make it in person — or are still avoiding large crowds of people amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — there will be a schedule of digital events running concurrently with the physical ones.

"We look at it as our shows will never sell out again, in a good way," ReedPop President Lance Festerman recently said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "If you want to be a part of a show like New York Comic Con, you’ll be able to be a part of it, whether you can buy a ticket or live in the area or not. We’re going to invest pretty heavily in that from a distance participation in shows like New York Comic Con."

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP

How to attend

If you're planning on turning up to NYCC in person this year, there are two pre-requisites to keep in mind: 1) you must be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (so bring your card along!) and 2) you must wear a face covering at all times, unless eating or drinking. If either of those requests are too much of a big ask on your part, then you simply won't be allowed in the building. If an attendee is under the age of 12 — and therefore not elligible to receive the vaccine just yet — they must arrive with an inoculated guardian and proof of a negative COVID test.

Fortunately, ReedPop is going above and beyond the vaccine, mask, and negative test requirements.

“If you walk up to a table you will have plexiglass there protecting both the fan and the guest,” ReedPop director for U.S. conventions Kristina Rogers told THR. “If anybody is a Star Trek nerd you can re-create that scene with Kirk and Spock really nicely. It looks really great.”

"What success looks like has changed in some ways," added Festerman. "We would think much, much less about the quality of the content and more about, 'Was it safe, and did people have fun?' So much of what we are focused on is logistics and safety and let’s bring people back together. And doing it in a safe way."

In-person and digital badges can be purchased right here.

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPOP

Panel highlights

While the full line up NYCC panels has yet to drop, ReedPop gave attendees a small tasting platter of what to expect...