You’re Next and Channel Zero star Nicholas Tucci dies at 38

Nicholas Tucci, who starred in You’re Next and Channel Zero, died on Tuesday, Mar. 3 of an unspecified illness, his manager confirmed to SYFY WIRE. He was 38.

Tucci died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. His father paid tribute to his son on the actor’s Facebook page.

“Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible,” Alexander Tucci wrote on Facebook. “In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much.”

Born Apr. 3, 1981, in Middletown, Connecticut, Tucci graduated from Yale with a BA in theater. A self-confessed “rabid Stephen King fan” (see the video below), Tucci loved horror films, and acted in several, most notably playing Felix in Adam Wingard's You’re Next.

Tucci's other films included Chilling Visions: 5 Senses of Fear, The Ranger, Most Beautiful Island, and Long Lost. He appeared in such TV shows as Daredevil and Channel Zero, where he played Jason in the fourth season of SYFY's horror anthology series. He also wrote several adapted and original screenplays, all in the horror genre.

Video of YOU&#039;RE NEXT - Joe Swanberg, A.J. Bowen, Nicholas Tucci

His upcoming film, Ten Minutes to Midnight, is in post-production and scheduled for release later this year. IMDb also credits him in two other films in post, Ballad of a Hustler and Come Home, neither of which have set release dates.

Upon hearing the news of his passing, several friends and collaborators took to social media to pay their respects.

Alexander Tucci added in his tribute on Facebook: “To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities...thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage...thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all...thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.”