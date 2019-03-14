Nick Fury's a Skrull? Is this the Night King's plan? The week's craziest fan theories

Not all fan theories are created equal. Some are brilliant breakthroughs that unlock a whole new understanding of a popular show or movie. Others are... totally off the mark. That's still great, because part of being a fan is interacting with what you love! There are bad fan theories, but no bad fan theorists, in other words.

What's not great is when a legitimate entertainment news source spreads around one of these theories, milking it for your hard-earned click rather than actually engaging with the theory on its merits and contributing to the discourse. When that happens, SYFY WIRE will dig in and suss out the real facts (whenever that's possible, of course).

It won't be too long now until Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame both premiere, and there's no shortage of fan theories to ponder as we enter the home stretch. This week, we've got two theories about the Marvel Cinematic Universe that look to older movies to make mountains out of molehills and a Game of Thrones theory that's based on a somewhat obscure bit of the books that isn't important at all in the show. Let's get crackin'.