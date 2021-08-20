Krysten Ritter stars in first trailer for Netflix's Sam Raimi-produced kid horror film 'Nightbooks'

If you're already working on putting together your family Halloween viewing list, you'll probably want to throw Netflix's latest children's movie, Nightbooks, on there — especially seeing as it's produced by The Evil Dead director Sam Raimi.

Based on author J.A. White's book of the same name, the film tells the story of a creative young boy named Alex who is captured by a witch and taken to her magical apartment in New York City. He's able to save himself from what appears to be a gruesome fate when he tells the witch of his ability to write scary stories, leading her to demand a new tale from him every night if he wishes to stay alive longer. (Think 1001 Nights meets Coraline.)

But as the trailer (below) reveals, he's not alone, and soon he teams up with Yasmin, a young girl who is also the witch's prisoner, only she's since learned to survive the witch's wicked whims during her time here. Together they must do their best to pull the wool over the witch's eyes, as Alex attempts to write a story to trick her so they can escape. And they need to do so without Lenore, the witch's evil cat, alerting her while it spies on them.

Video of Nightbooks | Official Trailer | Netflix

The film stars Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones) as the witch, as well as Winslow Fegley (The Good Doctor) as Alex and Lidya Jewett (Hidden Figures) as Yasmin.

David Yarovesky (Brightburn) directed the film, with writing partners Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart) writing the screenplay. Romel Adam, Mason Novick, and Michelle Knudsen all serve as co-producers on the project alongside Raimi.

No release date has been set for Nightbooks just yet, but you can buy and read the novel here.