Nintendo Game Boy turns 30 today, so let's count down its most fun games

When Nintendo released the Game Boy 30 years ago, it was a grey block that looked more like house-building material than the video game systems that we know today. By its end, it had become "Advanced" and it took the form of a Micro version and an SP, which gave us a rad, mid 2000s flip-phone approach to gaming. And between these, it left us with a pantheon of fantastic games.

My first video game system was a purple Game Boy Color and my first game (of what would become a pretty extensive library) was Pokémon Red. Six years later, I would nearly be fired from my summer job because I wouldn't stop playing Pokémon Fire Red on the clock. In short, I loved the Game Boy line. They were little bricks of happiness, and today, I'd like to celebrate them and the tinier game-containing bricks that you could shove into them.

This is all my opinion, by the way, so don't get mad at me when Tetris is at the bottom of the list. Oh, look at that...