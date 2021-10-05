Nintendo reveals final fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Sora from Kingdom Hearts

The fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the Nintendo Switch’s biggest hits, and now we finally know the final punch it’ll back in its latest update — fan favorite character Sora, from Kingdom Hearts, will be joining the game in the final DLC addition.

Nintendo confirmed Sora will be the final DLC fighter added to the fighting title, which has hosted billions of matches since its launch in 2018. Sora will join the fighting line-up on Oct. 18. Sora will be part of the Challenger Pack 11 DLC, which will also include a new stage and some select music tracks from the Kingdom Hearts games. Sora will bring some fresh moves to the game, including combos with his Keyblade and some magical attacks (including the Firaga, Thundaga and Blizzaga spells). Sora’s Final Smash move is an air attack called “Sealing the Keyhole.”

“Having a fan-favorite character like Sora join the ranks of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the perfect way to close out the Fighters Pass expansions,” Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications, said in a statement. “With a dozen fighters added since the game launched, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate now boasts 86 total fighters spanning the entire history of video games, giving players an unprecedented amount of gameplay choices and options.”

Sora will be included in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Challenger Pack 11, part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Other fighters joining the fray include Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII), Min Min (ARMS), Steve and Alex (Minecraft), Kazuya (TEKKEN), and Pyra/Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2).