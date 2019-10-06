NYCC 2019: The Expanse cast on who you'll see more of this season

The Expanse might have found a new home for Season 4, but they've also got plenty of new challenges, new worlds — and a new villain to contend with.

SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS managing editor Cher Martinetti and FANGRRLS contributor Ana Marie Cox were joined by cast members Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee and Burn Gorman, as well as showrunner Naren Shankar, to talk about the "big sh**storm" that might be on the way for the Rocinante crew — especially when they've just settled in together again.

For Gorman, as a Season 4 newbie, his character, hard-edged head of security Adolphus Murtry, may or may not be a villain depending on your point of view. "One person's bad guy is another person's good guy," he said, when asked about clashing with Strait's Holden this season. "I don't like to think of this character... as a villain. I see him as a very driven individual. I was a big fan of The Expanse and it's very exciting to be sat here with this lot."

Given that the show has now moved to a new home on Amazon Prime, chances are you're going to be seeing more of some of your favorite characters — a lot more. Chatham especially joked about audiences getting to see a little more of Amos this season.

Check out the full interview below, in which the cast offers more hints about Season 4, considers who they would want to haunt them in real life a la Miller, and the biggest changes for their characters moving forward.