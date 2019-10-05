NYCC 2019: Wynonna Earp cast and creator tease crazy, sexy Season 4

When the Wynonna Earp crew heard that Season 4 was officially a go, they each gave one word to describe their immediate reaction.

"Relieved," said Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp). "Triumphant," added creator Emily Andras.

"That's not fair, 'cause she's a writer," pointed out Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp) — but Andras helpfully supplied her with an answer of her own: "constipated... with joy!"

The energy was pretty joyful from the Earpers who packed the seats at the SYFY Live Stage on Saturday, where SYFY WIRE's Katie Wilson joined Scrofano, Provost-Chalkley, Andras and Kat Barrell (Nicole Haught) for a half-hour conversation about what fans can expect from Season 4 now that writing is underway.

"We're five episodes in and we're breaking Episode 6," Andras said. "So we're really rounding the midpoint of 'Just when you thought things couldn't any crazier, they crazy.'" She went on to stress that they want to deliver more of what fans love, knowing how hard Earpers fought for a Season 4 pick-up, but offered a small non-spoilery summary about what that will entail: "secrets and lies, betrayals, sexy sexiness, the whole gamut."

Like most of us, the cast is still in the dark about what to expect, but as for their hopes for what their characters will get to tackle?

"I would like to look for my sister," Scrofano pointed out, reminding us all too quickly about Waverly's fate last season. "If I could have some affairs on the way..."

"I still always want to see the dark side of Nicole," Barrell added. "I know, unpopular answer."

"Lots of wonderful scenes with these two ladies would be nice," Provost-Chalkley said, gesturing to her co-stars.

Watch the full interview below, where the Wynonna Earp ladies sound off about a potential WayHaught wedding, their favorite moments from filming Season 3, what type of sandwich they would be, and more.