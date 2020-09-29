New York Comic Con may be going virtual, but there are still plenty of geeky con collectibles for 2020

The fall is usually about crisp wind, falling leaves, and the annual October assemblage of geeks for New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in New York City. And although the con has officially been transitioned from an in-person event to the virtual New York Comic Con Metaverse online event, fans can still watch the virtual panels and shop the virtual vendors from Oct. 8-11, 2020.
How does that work with the collectibles? Aren't NYCC exclusives usually only accessible with a badge? Correct, when it was an in-person event. Now, New York Comic Con Metaverse is available to everyone, and the collectibles you usually had to stand in line to purchase will be available online only. Some are first-come, first-serve. And others, like the uber-sought-after Funko exclusives, will have their own Virtual Con IV with specific rules for how to be eligible for their lottery.
If you want to avoid disappointment, planning is going to be key. Each retailer has their own system of making their exclusives available, featuring early pre-order memberships, virtual queues, sign-up placements, and more. Make sure you read the fine print for each company's system, because just like the in-person cons, access to the goodies is not one-size-fits-all.
To help you plan accordingly, SYFY WIRE has collected some of the exclusives we're most excited about, below. And we'll continue updating the list all the way up to the start of New York Comic Con Metaverse on Oct. 8.
Funko
Arguably some of the exclusives that collectors are most ardent about acquiring, Funko Virtual Con IV has revealed their NYCC 2020 exclusives and their shared retail partners. They have very specific rules on how to apply for eligibility, or when retailer exclusives will be available, so read ahead of time to be ready.
Entertainment Earth
Entertainment Earth is the exclusive home for several different collectible vendors including Monogram pins, Funko, Bioware, and more.
Diamond Select Toys
DST have five NYCC 2020 exclusives including the Marvel Gallery Diorama of Lady Deadpool, Godzilla Vinimates Fire Rodan (shown up top), Marvel Comic Gallery Venom Glow-in-the-Dark, Marvel Comic Gallery Jubilee, and the Rocketeer Vinimates Rocketeer Noir. All are available now at the DST website.
Loungefly
The premium handbag and backpack company have an Entertainment Earth Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary backpack. It's available now for pre-order.
DKE Toys
If you are a fan of limited run, designer collectibles, DKE Toys is holding their own exclusives #DKECON live virtual event. The online store will go live with all of the new NYCC editions on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. PT, and will remain open for the duration of the show.
Hallmark Pop Minded
Just like SDCC@Home, NYCC 2020 will be the exclusive home for the last of the 2020 exclusives from Hallmark's Pop Minded convention items. There will be ornaments, pins, and plushes which will all be revealed closer to the show.
Sideshow
Like they did for SDCC Comic-Con@Home, Sideshow is holding its own virtual con during NYCC 2020 at their corporate website, which requires registration to see the whole exclusives line-up and distribution items from Hot Toys. And they have their own swag bundle featuring a shirt, exclusive pins, and more.