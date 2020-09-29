New York Comic Con may be going virtual, but there are still plenty of geeky con collectibles for 2020

The fall is usually about crisp wind, falling leaves, and the annual October assemblage of geeks for New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in New York City. And although the con has officially been transitioned from an in-person event to the virtual New York Comic Con Metaverse online event, fans can still watch the virtual panels and shop the virtual vendors from Oct. 8-11, 2020.

How does that work with the collectibles? Aren't NYCC exclusives usually only accessible with a badge? Correct, when it was an in-person event. Now, New York Comic Con Metaverse is available to everyone, and the collectibles you usually had to stand in line to purchase will be available online only. Some are first-come, first-serve. And others, like the uber-sought-after Funko exclusives, will have their own Virtual Con IV with specific rules for how to be eligible for their lottery.

If you want to avoid disappointment, planning is going to be key. Each retailer has their own system of making their exclusives available, featuring early pre-order memberships, virtual queues, sign-up placements, and more. Make sure you read the fine print for each company's system, because just like the in-person cons, access to the goodies is not one-size-fits-all.

To help you plan accordingly, SYFY WIRE has collected some of the exclusives we're most excited about, below. And we'll continue updating the list all the way up to the start of New York Comic Con Metaverse on Oct. 8.