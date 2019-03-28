Latest Stories

The Walking Dead Norman Reedus, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker
Norman Reedus promises The Walking Dead Season 9 finale will be '1000% different'
Michelle Yeoh and Alan Van Sprang in Star Trek: Discovery
In 'Perpetual Infinity,' Star Trek: Discovery digs deep into Borg-ish past and future
michael burnham, dr. burnham, star trek discovery
Did we get a new origin story in Star Trek: Discovery’s 'Perpetual Infinity'?
The 100 season 6 trailer
Extended trailer for The 100 Season 6 shows an even more dangerous, distant future
Dumbo - Eva Green

Objects in Space 3/28/19: Believe in them

Carly Lane
Mar 28, 2019

Whoa, it's Friday Eve already? Not only that, but we're already starting to wrap up March — and close to closing the book on our SYFY FANGRRLS Forgotten Women of Genre podcast? If you haven't had a chance to go back and listen to all the episodes, there's no time like the present to introduce yourself to some of the women who had undeniable impact on the nerdverse as we know it today.

- The 15 most essential Game of Thrones episodes to rewatch. (Vanity Fair)
- Eva Green and the mystique of the French actress. (The Independent)
- Sue Burke on her next sci-fi novel Interference, colonization, and first contact. (The Verge)
- 5 superhero romances we need to see on the big screen. (Tor)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Objects in Space 3/27/19: Your mind makes it real
Carly Lane
Objects in Space 3/25/19: That world comes at a price
Carly Lane
Objects in Space 3/20/19: Not doing nothing again
Carly Lane
Objects in Space 2/20/19: Fear cuts deeper than swords
Carly Lane
Feb 20, 2019
