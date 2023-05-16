Get Ready for Fast X With Jason Momoa's Best Genre Roles, From Stargate to Aquaman

This month, Jason Momoa will officially join the ever-growing family of actors who've played a role in the Fast & Furious franchise over the last 23 years. In Fast X, billed as the penultimate installment in the massive international story, he'll take on the role of Big Bad as Dante, a drug kingpin's son out for revenge after the events of Fast Five. It's one of the actor's most high-profile roles to date, and considering his career so far, that's really saying something.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Momoa has appeared in major genre projects spanning film and television, serving as both lead hero and major supporting player, and every time he's delivered something memorable thanks to his signature look, compelling voice, and unmistakable screen presence. So, in anticipation of the scene-stealing he'll surely bring to Fast X, here's a look at back at some of the actor's best genre roles so far.

Ronon Dex (Stargate Atlantis)

Momoa didn't show up in Stargate Atlantis until the show's second season, so the fact that he's so closely identified with the Atlantis expedition crew tells you something about the immediate impact he made. As Ronon Dex, a refugee from a Wraith-culled civilization who successfully avoided being hunted down for nearly a decade, he brought a fighting spirit and a sense of devotion to the crew, so much so that he was eventually referred to as "Chewie" in a nod to Star Wars' own lovable copilot.

Khal Drogo (Game of Thrones)

Even by Game of Thrones standards, Momoa's time on the HBO fantasy juggernaut was relatively short. His character, the Dothraki horse lord wed to Daenerys Targaryen as part of a military alliance, was dead by the end of the first season, and we usually only saw him through Dany's eyes as she got used to being his wife and exercising her own agency within his culture. Still, Momoa's immense charisma built the role into something special, and his impact lasted long after his character was gone.

Arthur Curry/Aquaman (The DC Extended Universe)

Momoa's been in several big franchises, and he's got more on the way, but so far his largest role has undoubtedly been as the reigning big-screen Aquaman in the DC Universe. At a time when DC films were largely seen as more serious than their Marvel counterparts, his swagger-laden version of Arthur Curry brought a sense of looseness and fun to the proceedings while still carrying big dramatic moments. He made Atlantis look cool, so it's no wonder he's about to do it again with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Baba Voss (See)

Even as he's continued to pile on grander and grander film roles over the last 15 years, Momoa's kept plenty busy in the TV world, and one of the finest examples of his small-screen output is See. A high-concept post-apocalyptic series that allowed him to play in a massive sandbox, the show's epic story gave Momoa plenty of meaty action and character moments, and established him as the kind of presence who can carry just about any genre show.

Duncan Idaho (Dune)

There are a lot of famous faces in Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, so it's really saying something that Momoa was perhaps the film's greatest scene stealers. As a devoted fighter for House Atreides and Paul's devoted friend, he went toe-to-toe with towering performances by Oscar Isaac and Timothee Chalamet, and not only stood out, but had fun doing it.

